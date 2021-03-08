We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA prisoner conjugal visits denied, but why expert says these could be good idea Judge Jody Kollapen has denied Boeremag member Dr Wilhelm Pretorius monthly three-hour conjugal visits with his wife. 8 March 2021 6:44 PM
First healthcare worker inoculated at Paarl Hospital vaccine site Health workers in the rural districts of the province have started receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Paarl Hospita... 8 March 2021 4:40 PM
Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown? IPID is investigating cases that took place in March and April 2020 but Viewfinder's Daneel Knoetze says 199 cases were reported. 8 March 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
Does it matter that Prasa appointed a CEO too old to hold the position? At 64, CEO Zolani Matthews is by the rail agency's own standards over the age of retirement, says GroundUp's James Stent. 8 March 2021 11:13 AM
Ace instructs ANC MPs to 'toe party line' and block Mkhwebane impeachment motion ANC SG Ace Magashule has reportedly called on the party's MPs to vote against the process to impeach Public Protector Busisiwe Mkh... 8 March 2021 10:43 AM
View all Politics
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine. 5 March 2021 1:46 PM
View all Business
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic. 8 March 2021 9:28 AM
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 y... 6 March 2021 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business

We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means

8 March 2021 8:30 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Futurist
trends
Dion Chang

A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020.

I read a fantastic quote today by Mike Tyson the boxer. He said 'everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face' and 2020 was that punch in the face.

Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends

Before 2020, pre-pandemic, everyone was worried about digitisation and some technological disruption, he says.

But then everything literally changed last year, so now we are almost having to wipe the slate clean.

Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends

People's strategies are up for grabs and up for reassessment.

Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends

Apparently, we used to live in a VUCA world - Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous - but now we live in a BANI world. What does that mean?

It is quite a mouthful says Chang.

A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020.

Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends

He extrapolates on the importance of future-thinking for your business in a radically changed world.

Most businesses had to reimagine, reframe or rethink their business model last year, he says.

But what trends have changed and are unlikely to ever return?

This whole thing about working from home, and is the office dead or is it not dead? It's going to be somewhere in the middle.

Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends

Whether you like it or not, we understand that as humans we need contact and we need to be with each other and socialise - so the office is not dead.

Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends

He says the office is not dead, but it will be greatly reduced.

Even if 20 - 40% of that office space is going to be lost or shed - and it will be in the next 18 months or so - because I don't think those 9-5 models are going to continue, then that's going to have an immense ripple effect on commercial property.

Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends

He says there already has been a 'semigration' of people moving and reshuffling.

I've been saying for many years the 40-hour workweek, the nine-to-five is a quaint relic of the 20th century, and finally, that has been put to rest...and I think that is going to stay and stick.

Dion Chang, Founder at Flux Trends

Take a listen to trend analyst Dion Chang in the audio below:




8 March 2021 8:30 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Futurist
trends
Dion Chang

More from World

Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour might be

8 March 2021 12:12 PM

Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men

5 March 2021 3:05 PM

A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany

5 March 2021 1:46 PM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at

4 March 2021 8:53 PM

Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bacteria can become resistant to sanitisers

4 March 2021 1:35 PM

A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab

4 March 2021 12:15 PM

Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique

3 March 2021 1:23 PM

A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time

1 March 2021 3:59 PM

Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics

1 March 2021 12:42 PM

Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

28 February 2021 3:10 PM

The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise

8 March 2021 9:08 PM

'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction

8 March 2021 7:46 PM

Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany

5 March 2021 1:46 PM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at

4 March 2021 8:53 PM

Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations'

4 March 2021 7:11 PM

'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims

4 March 2021 6:48 PM

Santam has been processing latest claims since getting legal certainty on business interruption in Jan, says CEO Lizé Lambrechts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Word-of-Mouth is the most effective form of marketing available today'

4 March 2021 11:27 AM

Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard Ryan McFadyen provides insightful tips on how to increase your marketability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle

3 March 2021 7:37 PM

'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape

Local

Abuse and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger unacceptable - Sanef

Local

Don't be alarmed by nuclear siren test at Koeberg - but do keep your pets inside

Local

EWN Highlights

Tens of thousands brave virus restrictions for Women's Day protests

8 March 2021 9:11 PM

Year on, WHO says COVID-19 early alarm fell on some deaf ears

8 March 2021 9:05 PM

New clashes in Senegal after opposition leader charged with rape

8 March 2021 8:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA