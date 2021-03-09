Emotional mom describes 6-year-old daughter's op to give her a voice
Since the turn of 2020, your little Hippo Hero hasn’t just had to fight boredom, they’ve had to battle a global pandemic too!
So Hippo and CapeTalk are helping you tell them how brave they’ve been through it all and how much you love them. If you told us about your little hero on CapeTalk.co.za, you could get to tell them live on air for your chance to win the limited-edition Hippo toy and R2000 cash.
Tuesday's Hippo Hero is little Stella's story of how she found her voice.
It has been a year ago today that was taken to ChristianBarnard Hospital to have major tracheal reconstruction, explains mom Ashlea.
Stella was born with a condition called subglottic stenosis and a laryngeal web.
Her airway was less than a millimeter when she was born and it required reconstruction, but because she was so small we had to wait until she was big enough to do it.Ashlea Mison, Stella's mom
They waited six long years for this surgery she says.
That was six years of having our daughter completely silent. She had never made a sound, didn't cry at birth, I never heard mama, or my husband never heard daddy,Ashlea Mison, Stella's mom
And finally a few days before Stella was due to be admitted Coivd-19 hit South African shores. But the surgery went ahead.
Luckily the entire family had already been in their own lockdown for a month, explains Ashlea, because any infection can cause enormous problems with such an operation.
Something as simple as a common cold can kill the graft.Ashlea Mison, Stella's mom
The surgeons opened up Stella's throat and inserted a rib graft into the larynx. It is then kept open with stents, explains Ashlea.
If the graft had failed it would have meant Stella would never have spoken.
The family spent six gruelling days with her in ICU.
We get getting these reports that Covid is coming and we are going to go into lockdown.Ashlea Mison, Stella's mom
Stella spent six months in total isolation until the stent was ready to be removed.
Ironically her first word was 'hyena'. Stells marches to her own drum all the time and we found it very, very funny.Ashlea Mison, Stella's mom
Listen to the moving and inspiring story by Stella's mom Ahlea in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/shalamov/shalamov1802/shalamov180200237/96012724-silhouettes-of-mother-and-daughter-walking-along-tropical-beach-during-sunset.jpg
More from Local
NGO appeals for mask donations and reusable containers to keep feeding the needy
The Service Dining Rooms has urged Cape Town residents to donate their empty plastic containers which will be used to serve hot meals in.Read More
Group behind xenophobic attacks in Durban claim to be MKMVA members
The mob responsible for the attack on foreign vendors in the Durban CBD on Monday are purportedly members of the MKMVA in KZN.Read More
Sanccob calls for volunteers to help with ongoing Cape cormorant chick rehab
Seabird rescue group Sanccob says it still needs volunteers to help with the rehabilitation of the rescued Cape cormorant chicks.Read More
Plan to replace TV licence with a levy whether you watch telly or not, says SABC
Kieno Kammies speaks to William Bird Director at Media Monitoring Africa who refers to it as a public information levy.Read More
Has our Cape Town summer been milder than usual? No, says expert
Climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston tells us if our casual observations are borne out by scientific data.Read More
[BEFORE AND AFTER PICS] John Maytham's lockdown locks get the chop
John has been sporting a variety of different hairdos lately. What do you think is the best look?Read More
SA prisoner conjugal visits denied, but why expert says these could be good idea
Judge Jody Kollapen has denied Boeremag member Dr Wilhelm Pretorius monthly three-hour conjugal visits with his wife.Read More
Tally of recaptured crocodiles rises to 51 as CapeNature investigates escape
CapeNature says 51 crocodiles have so far been accounted for after an undisclosed number escaped from a farm outside of Bonnievale last week.Read More
First healthcare worker inoculated at Paarl Hospital vaccine site
Health workers in the rural districts of the province have started receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Paarl Hospital site.Read More
Don't be alarmed by nuclear siren test at Koeberg - but do keep your pets inside
Capetonians have been advised that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station will conduct a full volume siren test on Tuesday (9 March 2021).Read More