Emotional mom describes 6-year-old daughter's op to give her a voice

So Hippo and CapeTalk are helping you tell them how brave they’ve been through it all and how much you love them. If you told us about your little hero on CapeTalk.co.za, you could get to tell them live on air for your chance to win the limited-edition Hippo toy and R2000 cash.

Tuesday's Hippo Hero is little Stella's story of how she found her voice.

It has been a year ago today that was taken to ChristianBarnard Hospital to have major tracheal reconstruction, explains mom Ashlea.

Stella was born with a condition called subglottic stenosis and a laryngeal web.

Her airway was less than a millimeter when she was born and it required reconstruction, but because she was so small we had to wait until she was big enough to do it. Ashlea Mison, Stella's mom

They waited six long years for this surgery she says.

That was six years of having our daughter completely silent. She had never made a sound, didn't cry at birth, I never heard mama, or my husband never heard daddy, Ashlea Mison, Stella's mom

And finally a few days before Stella was due to be admitted Coivd-19 hit South African shores. But the surgery went ahead.

Luckily the entire family had already been in their own lockdown for a month, explains Ashlea, because any infection can cause enormous problems with such an operation.

Something as simple as a common cold can kill the graft. Ashlea Mison, Stella's mom

The surgeons opened up Stella's throat and inserted a rib graft into the larynx. It is then kept open with stents, explains Ashlea.

If the graft had failed it would have meant Stella would never have spoken.

The family spent six gruelling days with her in ICU.

We get getting these reports that Covid is coming and we are going to go into lockdown. Ashlea Mison, Stella's mom

Stella spent six months in total isolation until the stent was ready to be removed.

Ironically her first word was 'hyena'. Stells marches to her own drum all the time and we found it very, very funny. Ashlea Mison, Stella's mom

Listen to the moving and inspiring story by Stella's mom Ahlea in the audio below: