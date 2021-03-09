Mazzone: I believe MPs can put political ideologies aside for Mkhwebane motion





On Tuesday 16 March members of Parliament (MPs) will vote on whether or not to proceed with the inquiry that could lead to Mkhwebane's removal.

Last week, an independent panel, appointed by Parliament, found that there is enough evidence to take action against the Public Protector.

The panel presented a 117-page report to the National Assembly - a report that is expected to form the basis of Parliament's decision next tweek.

However, some political analysts have argued that Mkhwebane's fate will be decided by the ANC's parliamentary caucus because the motion requires a two-thirds majority to pass.

Meanwhile, some ANC members claim that the party will not be voting in favour of the motion because it was initially tabled by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone says the matter is already deepening division between factions of the ANC.

She says the vote will be a major test for the ANC caucus in Parliament.

Mazzone says she has no intention of lobbying political parties as she believes that "as MPs we can put political ideologies aside".

I've been asked if I am going around lobbying political parties to support this particular motion, and my answer is no. Because that defeats the purpose of having an independent panel. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

An independent panel - made up of absolute legal experts - has found that there is prima facie evidence and I have to believe that as MPs we can put political ideologies aside and say... there is no reason that a transparent panel cannot be established so that we decide whether or not the head of this Chapter 9 institution is fit and proper to hold office. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

We are now going to have to see whether or not the ANC is going to walk the talk or whether we have just been spun a story that South Africans want to hear. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

I think we have already seen a massive rift developing within the ANC between people like Fikile Mbalula and Lawrence McDonald having open fights on Twitter about whether or not this will happen. The DA has been called the 'enemy'. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

I think it will be very telling who actually runs the ANC and who is actually in charge when it comes to the House. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

What happens next is... that the report will then get studied by political parties and the House comes together - in our case, on March 16th - to decide, based on the finding of this completely independent panel, will Parliament set up a Parliamentary inquiry into the fitness to hold office of the Public Protector. Natasha Mazzone, DA chief whip

