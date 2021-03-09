'Glee likely among 'Stellenbosch Mafia' if Markus Jooste charged in Germany'
The fraud at Steinhoff began some 16 years ago, said billionaire and former Steinhoff chair, Christo Wiese in an interview on CNBC Africa in 2019. He said he and many people smarter than him had been misled.
How did I allow myself to get so misled by Markus Jooste?Christo Wiese, in CNBC Africa interview 2019
Wiese said he, along with bankers, bondholders, investment analysts were all fooled.
In the interview, Wiese said the German tax authorities had started investigating Steinhoff in December 2015.
Refilwe Moloto talks to Pieter du Toit about what happened and the latest events around Steinhoff and Markus Jooste.
Markus Jooste was always an outsider as far as the so-called Stellenbosch mafia was concerned. He always wanted to be part of this grouping in Stellenbosch.Pieter du Toit, Author - The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire’s Club
He says the group is not a tight knot circle and can at best be loosely defined.
The loosely identified group that make up the 'Stellenbsch mafia' are all successful businessmen and billionaires in their own right - but they also don't all get along, with the patriarch being Johan Rupert from RemgroPieter du Toit, Author - The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire’s Club
Jooste was never a significant part of the group, says Du Toit.
Many of the members of the so-called Stellenbosch mafia' shunned him. I think there will be much glee and schadenfreude in Stellenbosch seeing that Markus Jooste is seemingly being charged in Germany.Pieter du Toit, Author - The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire’s Club
He says the depth and extent of the alleged criminality at Steinhoff is complicated and not easy to understand even for the experts.
It has been difficult for South African authorities to get to the bottom of it...it took German authorities almost four years to come up with charges. We still don't know the detail and exact nature of the charges.Pieter du Toit, Author - The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire’s Club
Du Toit says he is still waiting to see the actual German charge sheet.
Whatever happens in Germany will be very instructive for what happens with the NPA locally.Pieter du Toit, Author - The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire’s Club
Steinhoff has made money available to NPA to help in the fraud investigation due to budgetary constraints in South Africa. The NPA confirmed that the new board of Steinhoff instituted a forensic investigation after what happened and after the people who may be implicated left the company.
If we are going to go after state capture in the public sector we need to go after big corruption in the private sector as well.Pieter du Toit, Author - The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire’s Club
Jooste continues to lead a charmed life in Hermanus and surrounds.Pieter du Toit, Author - The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire’s Club
Let's hope that the German movement will spark some movement in South Africa.Pieter du Toit, Author - The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire’s Club
Listen to Wiese's clips and the interview with Du Toit in the audio below
Source : Picture: EWN
