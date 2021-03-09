Has our Cape Town summer been milder than usual? No, says expert





Has the current summer season in Cape Town been noticeably milder compared to previous years?

RELATED: First proper rains of 2021 to hit Cape Town this Wednesday - SA Weather Service

Refilwe Moloto speaks to climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston to find out if our casual observations are borne out by scientific data.

It isn't always about perception but we need to look a the records. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

Looking a the records for 2020 might no be what you expected.

It might surprise you that six months were warmer than normal, and six months were cooler than normal. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

If you look a the rainfall, it was around about exactly normal. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

Johnston takes a look a this year's data.

The data for January was drier than normal, February was drier than normal. January was warmer than normal, February was cooler than normal. How much cooler? Less than a degree. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

Generally speaking, people will remember the extremes of the season. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

He agrees February and even March can be extremely hot some years.

But the weather is changeable and it looks like rain...for now.

But we are having a lot of variation there is no question - like we are going to have some rain this afternoon, tonight, and tomorrow, and then Friday and Saturday are going to be hot. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

This is the nature of what we call the shoulder season - subject to both the winter and summer systems. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

Cape Town is a volatile system. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

And predictions for a rainy winter?

Since the big drought we have had two normal years and one slightly wetter year, he says.

We could be due for a drier year, but currently, the Cape dams are very full.

We are well poised to outlast a dry summer so that is not really a worry for us. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

The existing forecast models have not always been that accurate he notes, but what are the three models saying?

Oddly enough one is saying we have absolutely no idea, another one says an early winter is going to be slightly drier, and the third one says no, in fact, we are probably looking at a slightly wetter winter. Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

All in all, we are not going to put our head on a block Dr Peter Johnston, Scientist - UCT Climate Systems Analysis Group

But Cape Town will get hotter and drier and more populated in the future he says, so we can never be complacent about water.

Listen to the interview with Dr Johnston in the audio below: