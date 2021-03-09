Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema'
The song by, which features Nomcebo Zikode, became a global hit last year and inspired an internet dance challenge that catapulted Master KG to international stardom.
Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi, secured a record deal with Warner Music Group's Elektra France thanks to the success of the _Jerusalema _anthem.
Celebrities and businesses around the world joined in on the #JerusalemaChallenge and in Cape Town a number of school learners and even healthcare workers have posted videos dancing along to the song.
The official music video has clocked over 344 million views on YouTube.
Now Warner Music has been sending royalty invoices to various companies and government entities who used the success of the song to market their brands.
Trademark attorney Stephen Hollis says the rightsholders of the song - both the artists and the record label - have a legitimate claim.
Hollis says licence fees must be paid when recorded music is used in any type of commercial content, whether it's a Hollywood blockbuster or online video posts.
The lawyer says artists should receive their licence fees especially considering the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.
With the demand for online content increasing in the past year, Hollis says brands must be cautious when using recorded music without permission.
Online content creators should be careful that they don't use recorded music without permission.Stephen Hollis, Partner and Trademark Attorney - Adams & Adams
Copyright is the underlying bundle of rights... If you've got a recorded song like 'Jerusalema' there are various rights holders whose rights have to be considered, and that includes the authors of the music (Master KG and Nomcebo) and the composition and the master recordings which would typically be the recording companies.Stephen Hollis, Partner and Trademark Attorney - Adams & Adams
One of the big areas where artists have a legitimate expectation to receive royalties and licence fees if for the use of their music in audiovisual works.Stephen Hollis, Partner and Trademark Attorney - Adams & Adams
So basically, if anyone wants to make a video - whether it's a Hollywood studio and they want to include the song in a movie or whether it's an individual or company that wants to synchronise the music with moving images and post it online - that is a legitimate area where artists and recording companies that invest in them can expect to receive income.Stephen Hollis, Partner and Trademark Attorney - Adams & Adams
They [Warner Music] are not demanding licence fees for the use of the song by individuals. Where the lines become crossed is where you have brands aligning their brands with the movement and dance challenge.Stephen Hollis, Partner and Trademark Attorney - Adams & Adams
It's one thing to show a group of people or a workforce dancing but once you introduce your brand... you're saying something. You want to create brand visibility... It gives a platform for a brand and when they don't pay a licence fee for that commercial use, they can expect to receive a call from the rightsholders in the music, as they would in any other instance.Stephen Hollis, Partner and Trademark Attorney - Adams & Adams
