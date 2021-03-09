Sanccob calls for volunteers to help with ongoing Cape cormorant chick rehab





The Sanccob facility in Table View rescued over 2,000 abandoned Cape cormorants chicks from Robben Island in mid-January.

The seabird hospital received an overwhelming amount of donations to help fund the rehab project, including the cost of food, veterinary equipment, medications for the chicks.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Capetonians needed to help feed 1,700 rescued cormorant chicks

Hundreds of birds have already been released and roughly 1,000 chicks are still under the care of the centre.

Dr. Katta Ludynia, Sanccob's research manager, says the facility could use more hands on deck to help oversee some of the daily tasks that need to be completed.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or send a WhatsApp text to 076 682 5130.

General visits and school tours remain closed at Sanccob until further notice, says Dr.Ludynia.

Follow Sanccob on Facebook and on Twitter or check out their website here to stay up to date.

There are still about 1,000 birds at the centre and we still need hands to help with anything from cutting fish to cleaning to doing laundry. Dr. Katta Ludynia, Research Manager - Sanccob

We ended up with over 2,000 Cape cormorant chicks... It was quite a lot of work... This is a natural phenomenon so there is nobody who is paying for [the expenses]. Dr. Katta Ludynia, Research Manager - Sanccob

There has been a great response in terms of support but the one thing we actually struggle with is the hands on deck. Dr. Katta Ludynia, Research Manager - Sanccob

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: