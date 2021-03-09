Group behind xenophobic attacks in Durban claim to be MKMVA members
Amir Sheikh, the chairperson of Somali Community Board, says the attackers have publicly claimed that they belong to the military wing of the ANC.
However, the ANC's uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has distanced itself from the violent attacks.
Distressing images and videos have been circulating on social media showing foreign shop owners being attacked and their stores petrol bombed in Durban on Monday.
RELATED: South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher
Sheikh, who's also a member of the African Diaspora Forum, says the xenophobic attacks have been ongoing in Durban and he claims that the culprits are known to law enforcement.
He says the board and the forum met with the Tripartite Alliance two months ago in an attempt to quell the ongoing xenophobic violence in the region.
However, Sheikh believes that the political instability in KwaZulu-Natal is making matter worse.
He says political parties in SA have been using right-wing, anti-immigrant sentiments in the build-up to elections in order for politicians to "scapegoat all their failures to the migrant community".
RELATED: Small network of Twitter accounts fueling xenophobic sentiments, says researcher
Recently, former president Jacob Zuma met with members of the Put South Africa First movement at his homestead in Nkandla. The group is known for spreading anti-migrant hatred on social media.
Sheikh says ANC and MKMVA leadership have been very silent on xenophobia and Afrophobic sentiments in South Africa.
This has been continuing now for some time and those who are behind it are well-known. Their faces are known to law enforcement. They are not hiding their identity or the organisation that they are representing although the MKMVA are distancing themselves.Amir Sheikh, Chairperson - Somali Community Board
The silence from the ANC that they represent and the leadership of the MKMVA - Kebby Maphatsoe and the likes - is actually worrying.Amir Sheikh, Chairperson - Somali Community Board
The resurgence of the attacks is something that lives with the migrants on a daily basis.Amir Sheikh, Chairperson - Somali Community Board
There is no single day that cases of business robberies, attacks on migrants, looting of businesses or the killing of a migrant - especially those in business - are not reported to the Diaspora Forum or Somali Community Board.Amir Sheikh, Chairperson - Somali Community Board
It's not like the 2008 attacks. This resurgence is so much worse than that. In the Western Cape alone, on average every year we are losing around 60 to 65 Somalian nationals.Amir Sheikh, Chairperson - Somali Community Board
In the KZN, it's far more worrying because of the political instability in the province.Amir Sheikh, Chairperson - Somali Community Board
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
