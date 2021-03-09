Date night: Why it's so important to prioritise our love relationships
Sihle Masukela is a lawyer and philanthropist, but also a very committed spouse who believes in investing as much time and focus into her marriage as she does into her job, her kids, and her NGO says Pippa Hudson.
She’s written a book encouraging all of us to do the same and it is called the Date Night Journal.
Date Night Journal is a great way to schedule your time with your significant other, with 52 creative, simple, cost-effective ideas for every week of the year. No excuses!
It is so important for all of us to prioritise our relationship.Sihle Masukela, Lawyer and philanthropist
She says in these busy times it is easy for months to slip past and realise you have not had a date night.
And of course, I had excuses why we hadn't had our date night.Sihle Masukela, Lawyer and philanthropist
But when you aren't connecting and aren't communicating you miss out on having important conversations.Sihle Masukela, Lawyer and philanthropist
She says a date night is a fun way to connect.
The book has 52 ideas for celebrating date night. Sihle wrote a book of ideas that are creative, simple, cost effective
Having a weekly scheduled time that we set aside for our relationship - every week.Sihle Masukela, Lawyer and philanthropist
She says she knows there might be constraints of having to get a babysitter but adds she has not had one all year and made it work nevertheless.
And how you do it, she explains, is to plan the engagement around your date night, not the other way around.
Even if it is one hour that you go for a coffee date...or taking a walk together in your neighbourhood.Sihle Masukela, Lawyer and philanthropist
The book has great ideas and also prep to do before the date.
Listen to to Sihle's wise and inspiring words in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1810/fizkes181000627/109794958-close-up-young-black-american-wife-embracing-husband-portrait-of-woman-with-closed-eyes-man-rear-vie.jpg
