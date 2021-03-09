NGO appeals for mask donations and reusable containers to keep feeding the needy
For more than 85 years the Service Dining Rooms in Canterbury Street have been feeding the less fortunate a warm meal throughout the week.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the NGO served a total of 48,000 meals in 2019. Last year, that number almost doubled.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, the Service Dining Rooms have been serving their meals in take-away containers outside of the building.
They currently use polystyrene takeaway containers because the eco-friendly ones are just too expensive to purchase, says operations manager Karen Caine.
To reduce their expenses and carbon footprint the NGO is asking the public to donate reusable plastic containers, such as ice-cream, yoghurt, cream cheese and margarine tubs.
The Service Dining Rooms is also in need of face masks that will be given to the homeless community.
You can drop off any clean containers or mask donations at the Service Dining Rooms on 82 Canterbury Street in Zonnebloem in the city bowl.
Alternatively, you can visit their website here or call 0214652390 to make arrangements.
We are using those awful polystyrene takeaway containers. The eco-friendly ones are just too expensive to purchase.Karen Caine, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms
People are encouraged to put their used takeaway containers in the black bags provided but it's still an environmental problem.Karen Caine, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms
We're also in desperate need of masks. We try to give mask out on a regular basis to the homeless community so that they hand in their dirty one... They don't have access in the masks.Karen Caine, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms
We served over 83,000 meals last year.Karen Caine, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms
This year we are finding that it's not just the homeless community coming to our doors for food but also the elderly and those who have lost their income but still have a roof over their head. They can't afford electricity or food but they have a roof over their head.Karen Caine, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ServiceDiningRooms/photos/3437785139664330
More from Local
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are
A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.Read More
South Africa's elderly should be vaccinated before other groups - B4SA
Business for South Africa (B4SA) says elderly people should be vaccinated against Covid-19 before other essential workers.Read More
Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes
'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the studyRead More
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4
The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More
Lawyer tries to discredit CCTV footage testimony in Malema, Ndlozi assault trial
A state witness in the Malema-Ndlozi assault case has told the court that he kept a copy of the CCTV footage of the incident for himself.Read More
Group behind xenophobic attacks in Durban claim to be MKMVA members
The mob responsible for the attack on foreign vendors in the Durban CBD on Monday are purportedly members of the MKMVA in KZN.Read More
Sanccob calls for volunteers to help with ongoing Cape cormorant chick rehab
Seabird rescue group Sanccob says it still needs volunteers to help with the rehabilitation of the rescued Cape cormorant chicks.Read More
Plan to replace TV licence with a levy whether you watch telly or not, says SABC
Kieno Kammies speaks to William Bird Director at Media Monitoring Africa who refers to it as a public information levy.Read More
Has our Cape Town summer been milder than usual? No, says expert
Climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston tells us if our casual observations are borne out by scientific data.Read More
[BEFORE AND AFTER PICS] John Maytham's lockdown locks get the chop
John has been sporting a variety of different hairdos lately. What do you think is the best look?Read More