No Items to show
NGO appeals for mask donations and reusable containers to keep feeding the needy

9 March 2021 4:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Homeless
Soup Kitchen
NGO
The Service Dining Rooms
meal service
Service Dining Rooms

The Service Dining Rooms has urged Cape Town residents to donate their empty plastic containers which will be used to serve hot meals in.

For more than 85 years the Service Dining Rooms in Canterbury Street have been feeding the less fortunate a warm meal throughout the week.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the NGO served a total of 48,000 meals in 2019. Last year, that number almost doubled.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the Service Dining Rooms have been serving their meals in take-away containers outside of the building.

They currently use polystyrene takeaway containers because the eco-friendly ones are just too expensive to purchase, says operations manager Karen Caine.

To reduce their expenses and carbon footprint the NGO is asking the public to donate reusable plastic containers, such as ice-cream, yoghurt, cream cheese and margarine tubs.

The Service Dining Rooms is also in need of face masks that will be given to the homeless community.

You can drop off any clean containers or mask donations at the Service Dining Rooms on 82 Canterbury Street in Zonnebloem in the city bowl.

Alternatively, you can visit their website here or call 0214652390 to make arrangements.

We are using those awful polystyrene takeaway containers. The eco-friendly ones are just too expensive to purchase.

Karen Caine, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms

People are encouraged to put their used takeaway containers in the black bags provided but it's still an environmental problem.

Karen Caine, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms

We're also in desperate need of masks. We try to give mask out on a regular basis to the homeless community so that they hand in their dirty one... They don't have access in the masks.

Karen Caine, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms

We served over 83,000 meals last year.

Karen Caine, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms

This year we are finding that it's not just the homeless community coming to our doors for food but also the elderly and those who have lost their income but still have a roof over their head. They can't afford electricity or food but they have a roof over their head.

Karen Caine, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:




