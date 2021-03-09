NGO appeals for mask donations and reusable containers to keep feeding the needy





For more than 85 years the Service Dining Rooms in Canterbury Street have been feeding the less fortunate a warm meal throughout the week.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the NGO served a total of 48,000 meals in 2019. Last year, that number almost doubled.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the Service Dining Rooms have been serving their meals in take-away containers outside of the building.

They currently use polystyrene takeaway containers because the eco-friendly ones are just too expensive to purchase, says operations manager Karen Caine.

To reduce their expenses and carbon footprint the NGO is asking the public to donate reusable plastic containers, such as ice-cream, yoghurt, cream cheese and margarine tubs.

The Service Dining Rooms is also in need of face masks that will be given to the homeless community.

You can drop off any clean containers or mask donations at the Service Dining Rooms on 82 Canterbury Street in Zonnebloem in the city bowl.

Alternatively, you can visit their website here or call 0214652390 to make arrangements.

