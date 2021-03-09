[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?
South African actors Ian Roberts and Norman Anstey became household names portraying the characters 'Boet' and 'Swaer' in the iconic Castrol TV ads for engine oil back in the 80s.
The pair were filmed in humorous situations in the hot Kalahari, with Boet sporting khaki shorts and knee-high socks.
They were joined at their habitual spot on the stoep by Moegai (Fats Bookholane), who famously emerged from a lean-to shower naked, semi-obscured by a strategically placed bucket in the foreground.
Now Mexican fast food chain Mochachos has launched a campaign which appears to echo the Castrol ads.
Is this creative plagiarism or a form of homage to an iconic campaign from the past?
Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.
This one features our heroes sitting on the porch, sweating under the merciless sun and we have exactly the same here with Mochacho's.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Essentially, everything is designed to echo the Castrol campaign and for that reason alone, I have to say this not plagiarism but some kind of homage to a much celebrated campaign.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Look at the Mochachos ad below; following it is a classic Boet and Swaer clip:
At the same time Rice says he has to ask what the relevance is of blistering Kalahari heat to a chicken burger?
As a result Mochacho's may have to face some allegations of plagiarism, he says.
Listen to Rice's Heroes and Zeros slot on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOmLvufGSqE
