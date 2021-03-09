SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Higher order thinking, math and science, international benchmarking and Cambridge
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Eli Katz
Today at 22:05
Future of work in 2021
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kristine Dahl Steidel - Vice President EUC EMEA from the Future of Work Programme
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
South Africa's elderly should be vaccinated before other groups - B4SA Business for South Africa (B4SA) says elderly people should be vaccinated against Covid-19 before other essential workers. 9 March 2021 7:22 PM
Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes 'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the study 9 March 2021 7:20 PM
View all Local
Group behind xenophobic attacks in Durban claim to be MKMVA members The mob responsible for the attack on foreign vendors in the Durban CBD on Monday are purportedly members of the MKMVA in KZN. 9 March 2021 2:47 PM
Mazzone: I believe MPs can put political ideologies aside for Mkhwebane motion Parliamentarians will soon decide on whether to approve an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold offi... 9 March 2021 10:19 AM
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
View all Politics
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders. 9 March 2021 12:30 PM
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
View all Business
Date night: Why it's so important to prioritise our love relationships Even one hour that you go for a coffee date or take a walk together in your neighbourhood makes a difference, says Sihle Masukela. 9 March 2021 4:15 PM
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic. 8 March 2021 9:28 AM
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4

9 March 2021 6:36 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gross Domestic Product
SA Economy
GDP
Recession
The Money Show
Stats SA
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
Statistics South Africa
Kevin Lings
Pandemic
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
economic contraction

The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

The Covid-19 pressure cooker placed economies around the world under tremendous strain.

As widely predicted, South Africa's economy contracted by an estimated 7% in 2020.

RELATED: 'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019'

It's the biggest annual fall in economic activity the country has seen since at least 1946 says Statistics South Africa.

An increase of 0.2% was recorded in 2019.

The national statistical service released the latest GDP figures on Tuesday.

There was good news in Quarter 4, with the economy managing to grow at an annualised rate of 6,3%.

Household expenditure and exports were the biggest contributors to growth in this quarter.

Increased spending on goods and services and employment by government also contributed to the positive growth says Stats SA.

Growth for gross fixed capital formation was driven largely by increasing investments in transport equipment, construction works, machinery and other equipment.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.

The economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019... In total you would say there was a massive fall-off in economic activity... certainly the worst performance in decades...

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Almost every sector recorded a decline last year... The key exception was agriculture...

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

On the upside, are we seeing a general improvement?

Analysing the data for the fourth quarter of 2020 does indicate that we are moving in the right direction says Lings.

We've passed the worst of the decline and now we are seeing an improvement pretty much across every single sector in South Africa.

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

What's difficult to get your head around is during that phase [the last six months] we've seen unemployment go up; we've seen tax collection fall behind; we've seen government debt rise... but we've got to keep reminding ourselves that we're just looking at the performance relative to that low point - the middle of last year which was the worst of the lockdown.

Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib Asset Management

In general, he notes, you could say that South Africa has done well in recovering after an extreme lockdown and that recovery has been well above expectations.

If certain expectations are met we could see a recovery to 2019 levels ahead of 2024, as is being forecast.

Lings says these include a successful vaccine rollout, containing power outages and an improvement in world growth.

Listen to his analysis on The Money Show:




9 March 2021 6:36 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gross Domestic Product
SA Economy
GDP
Recession
The Money Show
Stats SA
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
Statistics South Africa
Kevin Lings
Pandemic
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
economic contraction

More from Business

Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are

9 March 2021 8:14 PM

A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes

9 March 2021 7:20 PM

'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the study

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive

9 March 2021 12:30 PM

Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema'

9 March 2021 11:47 AM

A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the viral hit 'Jerusalema'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Glee likely among 'Stellenbosch Mafia' if Markus Jooste charged in Germany'

9 March 2021 10:22 AM

Pieter du Toit's bestseller The Stellenbosch Mafia has been re-released just in time for Markus Jooste's return to the spotlight. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise

8 March 2021 9:08 PM

'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means

8 March 2021 8:30 PM

A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction

8 March 2021 7:46 PM

Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA: We are unaware of Markus Jooste balance sheet fraud charges in Germany

5 March 2021 1:46 PM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says the reports emanated from one particular magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at

4 March 2021 8:53 PM

Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are

9 March 2021 8:14 PM

A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's elderly should be vaccinated before other groups - B4SA

9 March 2021 7:22 PM

Business for South Africa (B4SA) says elderly people should be vaccinated against Covid-19 before other essential workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes

9 March 2021 7:20 PM

'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the study

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lawyer tries to discredit CCTV footage testimony in Malema, Ndlozi assault trial

9 March 2021 5:54 PM

A state witness in the Malema-Ndlozi assault case has told the court that he kept a copy of the CCTV footage of the incident for himself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NGO appeals for mask donations and reusable containers to keep feeding the needy

9 March 2021 4:40 PM

The Service Dining Rooms has urged Cape Town residents to donate their empty plastic containers which will be used to serve hot meals in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Group behind xenophobic attacks in Durban claim to be MKMVA members

9 March 2021 2:47 PM

The mob responsible for the attack on foreign vendors in the Durban CBD on Monday are purportedly members of the MKMVA in KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanccob calls for volunteers to help with ongoing Cape cormorant chick rehab

9 March 2021 12:48 PM

Seabird rescue group Sanccob says it still needs volunteers to help with the rehabilitation of the rescued Cape cormorant chicks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plan to replace TV licence with a levy whether you watch telly or not, says SABC

9 March 2021 12:12 PM

Kieno Kammies speaks to William Bird Director at Media Monitoring Africa who refers to it as a public information levy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Has our Cape Town summer been milder than usual? No, says expert

9 March 2021 10:54 AM

Climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston tells us if our casual observations are borne out by scientific data.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BEFORE AND AFTER PICS] John Maytham's lockdown locks get the chop

9 March 2021 8:53 AM

John has been sporting a variety of different hairdos lately. What do you think is the best look?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa's elderly should be vaccinated before other groups - B4SA

Local

Sanccob calls for volunteers to help with ongoing Cape cormorant chick rehab

Local

[BEFORE AND AFTER PICS] John Maytham's lockdown locks get the chop

Local

EWN Highlights

Queen 'saddened', takes racism claims 'seriously' after Harry-Meghan interview

9 March 2021 7:58 PM

COVID-19 worsening already alarming rate of violence against women: WHO

9 March 2021 7:21 PM

Spain extends ban on UK, Brazil, South Africa arrivals

9 March 2021 7:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA