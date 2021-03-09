Lawyer tries to discredit CCTV footage testimony in Malema, Ndlozi assault trial





EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi returned back to the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning for their assault trial.

The pair are accused of assaulting police officer Col Johannes Venter during the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

On Tuesday, the former operational manager at the Fourways Cemetery, Deon Klingbiel, told the court that he kept a copy of the CCTV footage of the incident for himself.

Klingbiel told the court that he downloaded the footage on a flash disc, handed it over to the police, and then made three to seven copies for himself before deleting the footage from the hard drive.

He says he also handed over copies to various police officers and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The lawyer for Malema and Ndlozi’s, Advocate Laurence Hodes, questioned why there were different versions with different lengths handed to the authorities.

The defence lawyer also questioned why Klingbiel kept copies for himself and why that wasn't mentioned in his initial statement to the police, reports Eyewitness News journalist Veronica Mokhoali.

According to Mokhoali, Hodes tried to discredit Klingbiel and the CCTV footage which was the centre of today's testimony.

On Wednesday, the second witness, the police’s James Bronkhorst, will return the stand.

