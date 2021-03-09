Lawyer tries to discredit CCTV footage testimony in Malema, Ndlozi assault trial
EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi returned back to the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning for their assault trial.
The pair are accused of assaulting police officer Col Johannes Venter during the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.
RELATED: VIDEO: Gate camera footage shows Julius Malema in altercation
On Tuesday, the former operational manager at the Fourways Cemetery, Deon Klingbiel, told the court that he kept a copy of the CCTV footage of the incident for himself.
Klingbiel told the court that he downloaded the footage on a flash disc, handed it over to the police, and then made three to seven copies for himself before deleting the footage from the hard drive.
He says he also handed over copies to various police officers and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The lawyer for Malema and Ndlozi’s, Advocate Laurence Hodes, questioned why there were different versions with different lengths handed to the authorities.
The defence lawyer also questioned why Klingbiel kept copies for himself and why that wasn't mentioned in his initial statement to the police, reports Eyewitness News journalist Veronica Mokhoali.
According to Mokhoali, Hodes tried to discredit Klingbiel and the CCTV footage which was the centre of today's testimony.
On Wednesday, the second witness, the police’s James Bronkhorst, will return the stand.
They are facing charges of assaulting police officer Colonel Johannes Venter during the funeral of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela back in 2018.Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Today in court we first heard from the former manager of the Fourways Memorial Cemetery... He told the court that he did not see the physical altercation take place himself but saw it through this footage.Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He said that he had made about three to seven copies of this incident for himself, the NPA, and various police officers who had asked for it including James Bronkhorst who is also testifying.Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The lawyer for Malema and Ndlozi advocate Laurence Hodes is trying to find loopholes within the statement provided by Kingbell saying that he did not mention that he had made copies of this [video] in his initial statement.Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
This lack of transparency has given Hodes the move to discredit him asking why he deleted the original footage from the hard drive before the trialVeronica Mokhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the Eyewitness News update on Afternoon Drive:
Source : @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
