South Africa's elderly should be vaccinated before other groups - B4SA





B4SA is urging South Africa's government to adjust the phase 2 vaccine rollout plan to inoculate the elderly before essential workers to protect them ahead of the third wave.

With an expected vaccine shortfall between April and June, the business formation says the elderly could be vulnerable to the next surge of Covid-19 infections which is predicted for winter.

Stavros Nicolaou, who leads B4SA's public health workgroup, says that older age groups have higher chances of comorbidities and a greater risk of severe Covid-19 infections which could overwhelm South Africa's health system.

We have sufficient vaccine doses over a 12 to 18-month period. We do, however, have a short-term deficit in quarter 2 in the months April to June, which are arguably the more important months because that when we could potentially face a third wave. Stavros Nicolaou, Chairman - Public Health Workgroup at B4SA

The conversation that we are having is not an overhaul of the vaccine programme... we are merely asking that we discuss a refinement of it or a retweaking of it so that we can accommodate the elderly, who are also the most comorbid usually, to be vaccinated ahead of others to prevent mortality rates spiralling and also overwhelming health facilities as we approach a dreaded third wave. Stavros Nicolaou, Chairman - Public Health Workgroup at B4SA

We are saying that in the absence of sufficient vaccines in quarter 2 that the elderly are placed ahead of the other groupings. Stavros Nicolaou, Chairman - Public Health Workgroup at B4SA

