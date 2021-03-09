South Africa's elderly should be vaccinated before other groups - B4SA
B4SA is urging South Africa's government to adjust the phase 2 vaccine rollout plan to inoculate the elderly before essential workers to protect them ahead of the third wave.
With an expected vaccine shortfall between April and June, the business formation says the elderly could be vulnerable to the next surge of Covid-19 infections which is predicted for winter.
Stavros Nicolaou, who leads B4SA's public health workgroup, says that older age groups have higher chances of comorbidities and a greater risk of severe Covid-19 infections which could overwhelm South Africa's health system.
We have sufficient vaccine doses over a 12 to 18-month period. We do, however, have a short-term deficit in quarter 2 in the months April to June, which are arguably the more important months because that when we could potentially face a third wave.Stavros Nicolaou, Chairman - Public Health Workgroup at B4SA
The conversation that we are having is not an overhaul of the vaccine programme... we are merely asking that we discuss a refinement of it or a retweaking of it so that we can accommodate the elderly, who are also the most comorbid usually, to be vaccinated ahead of others to prevent mortality rates spiralling and also overwhelming health facilities as we approach a dreaded third wave.Stavros Nicolaou, Chairman - Public Health Workgroup at B4SA
We are saying that in the absence of sufficient vaccines in quarter 2 that the elderly are placed ahead of the other groupings.Stavros Nicolaou, Chairman - Public Health Workgroup at B4SA
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/vaccine_doses_vial.html?oriSearch=vaccine+doses+vile&sti=neadu601r54sct3wm2|&mediapopup=161799194
More from Local
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are
A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.Read More
Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes
'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the studyRead More
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4
The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More
Lawyer tries to discredit CCTV footage testimony in Malema, Ndlozi assault trial
A state witness in the Malema-Ndlozi assault case has told the court that he kept a copy of the CCTV footage of the incident for himself.Read More
NGO appeals for mask donations and reusable containers to keep feeding the needy
The Service Dining Rooms has urged Cape Town residents to donate their empty plastic containers which will be used to serve hot meals in.Read More
Group behind xenophobic attacks in Durban claim to be MKMVA members
The mob responsible for the attack on foreign vendors in the Durban CBD on Monday are purportedly members of the MKMVA in KZN.Read More
Sanccob calls for volunteers to help with ongoing Cape cormorant chick rehab
Seabird rescue group Sanccob says it still needs volunteers to help with the rehabilitation of the rescued Cape cormorant chicks.Read More
Plan to replace TV licence with a levy whether you watch telly or not, says SABC
Kieno Kammies speaks to William Bird Director at Media Monitoring Africa who refers to it as a public information levy.Read More
Has our Cape Town summer been milder than usual? No, says expert
Climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston tells us if our casual observations are borne out by scientific data.Read More
[BEFORE AND AFTER PICS] John Maytham's lockdown locks get the chop
John has been sporting a variety of different hairdos lately. What do you think is the best look?Read More