MPs' choice to boot or keep Public Protector will be a watershed moment for ANC





Several damning court rulings and probes have shone a light on Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane's lack of legal knowledge, misconduct, and incompetence to hold this key office.

But it is now however in the hands of MPs who will have the final say.

The ANC appears to be at war with itself over its stance on Mkhwebane when it comes to her suitability for the job.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and columnist, Ralph Mathekga about what this says about the real balance of power in our ruling party.

Mathekga says Ramaphosa's election at Nasrec and his ushering in what was termed the 'new dawn', had brought hope to many.

There was hope for a realignment within the ANC, a realignment of the power balances within the party...from what could be called 'Jacob Zuma politics' where corruption was rampant. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

One had expected that Parliament should be at the forefront of this realignment. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

What we are looking at now with the removal of Mkhwebane, the ANC does not have a middle ground. They have to pronounce where they stand in relation to the nation's heightened mood against corruption. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

The ANC needs to yield to the public mood as this case has pushed the ANC into a corner he says.

This is the watershed, adds Refilwe, the point at which there must be no more platitudes but rather the ANC needs to take action.

The ANC needs to support the judiciary, and the democratic institutions says Mathekga and he wonders if this is a losing battle.

We are fighting a losing battle if the ANC goes out and says Mkhwebane has to stay when the Judiciary through the court actually identified a prima facie case of incompetence on her part. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

In relation to Jacob Zuma, the ANC seem again to be at odds with the Judiciary. The ANC top six met with Jacob Zuma 'virtually' on Monday.

When we are told the ANC top six are going to see Jacob Zuma, what occurs to me is in what capacity? Are they going as state representatives or are they going as members of the ANC? They are treading a fine line. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

The ANC is unlikely to yield to the public mood, he says. But does this matter when the judiciary has made its findings clear, says Refilwe.

The constitutional ruling regarding Zuma not appearing before the Zondo Commission needs to be implemented, she adds.

The response deadline lapsed earlier this week without a response from Jacob Zuma, which should prompt an arrest. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Listen to the interview with Ralph Mathekga in the audio below: