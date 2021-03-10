Streaming issues? Report here
New 'Cape Winelands Airport' in the pipeline for Mother City

10 March 2021 9:55 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Plane
Cape Town
Mother City
airport
Fisantekraal

Aviation expert Lindern Birns explains the thinking behind the new airport planned for Cape Town

South African billionaire Rob Hersov is planning to build a new 'residential' airport 38km north-east of Cape Town.

The airfield, which will be renamed 'Cape Winelands Airport' is being planned at the old Fisantekraal airport, which has over the years fallen into disrepair and used more for film shoots, before being bought by Hersov and business partner Nick Ferguson last year.

Fisantekraal is a former municipal airport which built on a 150-hectare site by the South African Air Force in 1943 to train air force pilots during World War Two.

The airfield is currently home to a flying school and hangars for private aircraft.

Aviation expert, and MD of Plane Talking, Lindern Birns says the new concept will likely be used for both business and pleasure.

What Hersov and Ferguson are looking to do is turn this into a residential airport. This is a concept that's quite popular in the USA, and there's even one up near Pretoria. Basically, it's like building a golf estate, but instead of golfers, it's a housing estate with an airport in it. You put up some nice houses around the airfield. People can have their garages and have their little hangar and after breakfast, they can go fly.

Linden Birns - MD of Plane Talking

He says the site is well positioned for aviation businesses that could operate out of the area, instead of having to make use of the busy Cape Town International Airport.

You may find there will be facilities set up for corporates that want to fly, that don't want the hassle of operation out of a big airport.

Linden Birns - MD of Plane Talking

Birns says once in operation, this airfield could help alleviate the congestion at Cape Town International Airport.

There are quite a few business in the area that make use of corporate aircraft, in that sense it would be a good thing because it'll help decongest Cape Town Airport, which does have a big general aviation sector in addition to the normal airlines.

Linden Birns - MD of Plane Talking

Birns says In it's current state, the Fisantekraal airport is only able to accommodate light aircraft.

It's not [big] enough for commercial airline. If they wanted to do that, they'll seriously need to extend the runways. Widen them, make them a lot stronger, and that would require buying up additional land, and also diverting the roads around Fisantekraal.

Linden Birns - MD of Plane Talking

Despite the impact the covid-19 pandemic has had on global finances, Birns believes there's still a market for private aircraft. He adds that this concept will also contribute to job creation.

Eventually we are going to get out of this crisis, and the economy will recover. This is a good thing to do right now, because you'll be creating jobs.

Linden Birns - MD of Plane Talking

Birns says the airport is highly unlikely to become as busy as a commercial airport like Cape Town International or Lanseria, but there could be an increase in take offs and landings if the site becomes home to more flying schools and training institutions.

He adds that the new airport will also be a boost to local tourism.

It could do for tourists who want to use that kind of transport for example, if they were going to the wine farms or game reserves further afield.

Linden Birns - MD of Plane Talking

Listen to the interview with Lindern Birns in the audio below




