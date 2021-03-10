First peer-reviewed Ivermectin study shows drug has no impact on Covid





Ivermectin has been at the centre of much controversy in recent months says Refilwe Moloto.

When the hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine began, there was an outcry from the public and certain medical sectors, saying we should turn to Ivermectin to help save lives.

The drug, which was not previously approved for human use in South Africa, was used to kill parasites in livestock.

But this did not stop certain healthcare professionals from calling for its approval and dispensing it to patients.

Now a study has been done that should hopefully put to bed any questions about how it really affects the human body in its fight against coronavirus infection.

Now, the peer-reviewed double-blind study has been published on Ivermectin in the Journal of American Medical Association. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University, about what the findings mean

The trials before this were very limited and flawed. Many of us in the field just looked at the literature in the field before this point and realised that there really was not a clear answer that could come from any of it - they were so flawed that any conclusions they had were really problematic. Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

So it was a big unknown as to whether it could be advocated as any kind of wonder drug, he adds.

This new research is the biggest Ivermectin trial to date, he says.

It has flaws but it is the best of a bad bunch. Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

The new study gave half the patients Ivermectin while the other half received a placebo.

Then they looked at how long it took for the symptoms to resolve. Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

It also looked at issues such as rate of fever, death, hospitalisation, and deterioration.

But the bottom line is that in none of the things they looked at was there any difference between those in the group who took Ivermectin and those in the group who did not. So at least in this group of patients Ivermectin did not seem to have any effect. Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

The results of this study should give pause for those who do feel this is some sort of wonder drug. Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

Ivermectin is not registered for human use in South Africa and still requires applying for a Section 21 mechanism in order to prescribe it.

None of us working on the Covid frontline say it does not work. The better stance is that there is no convincing evidence that it does work. Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

The first rule of medicine is to do no harm and I have never even been tempted to try this drug. The evidence for it is so weak. We have got better options. Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases Specialist - Wits University

Listen to the interview with Dr Jeremy Nel in the audio below: