'Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park says SANParks'





However, it seems the porous spending of parent body SANParks is causing money to bleed and this particular park to suffer, suggests Refilwe Moloto.

Tiara Walters, of the Daily Maverick's climate crisis unit, Our Burning Planet, revealed how SANParks racked up irregular spending of R200 million.

Activists say they are seeing very little of those profits being invested into the park that generated that money.

Where has the TMNP surplus revenue gone in recent years, asks Walters?

Refilwe Moloto hosts a conversation with Tiara Walters of Daily Maverick's climate crisis unit, Our Burning Planet, Andy Davies, chairperson of mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM), and Nicky Schmidt, chair of environmental NPO, Parkscapes.

Walters says issues around irregular spending, crime, tourism infrastructure, and conservation issues all need attention.

Parks within SANParks across the country do cross-subsidise less profitable sites but in 2018/2019 R185 million was taken from TMNP.

There is this very strong point of view that there are so many challenges facing this park, why is so much money leaving this cash cow? Tiara Walters, Journalist - Our Burning Planet Daily Maverick

From SANParks' point of view, they are saying that this is the point. Table Mountain is a cash cow and it needs to support other parks that have developmental challenges. Tiara Walters, Journalist - Our Burning Planet Daily Maverick

She says the tension between these needs is noted, but 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, was a tough year for Table Mountain.

In my conversations with SANParks, I've learned that Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park. This is according to SANParks itself. Tiara Walters, Journalist - Our Burning Planet Daily Maverick

Hopefully, tourism numbers will pick up this year, she adds.

We have seen the park deteriorate over the past 15 to 20 years...and it is going to take a Herculean effort to bring the park back up to world-class standards. Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

FOTM has put together a high-level action plan, says Davies.

The first point on our action plan is the income generated by Table Mountain National park needs to be used solely for the renewal of the park until such time it becomes a world-class urban national park of which we can all be proud. Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

While he has not been provided with the financials despite his requests, Davies does not believe it would be too costly to bring the park up to speed. These things do take time, he agrees, but says they want to see a commitment from SANParks to get the ball rolling.

We have not seen that commitment from SANParks...they say they do not have enough money. Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)

The environmental factors are very challenging. We are seeing extensive alien infestation in the park. Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

Since the issue was raised by FOTM some clearing has begun to take place, she says.

But what we are seeing currently, will that be sustained? Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

There has to be a commitment to say we will deal with these challenges and not let them get out of control. and where we sit right now, things have got very out of control. Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

Schmidt says they are constantly told that there are budgetary constraints.

But the park is grossly under-resourced. There are insufficient rangers. It is a big park with a lot of issues and you need a lot of manpower, and we are not seeing that. Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes

Infrastructure and human resources need to be addressed, she says.

Listen to the conversation in the audio below: