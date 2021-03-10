'Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park says SANParks'
However, it seems the porous spending of parent body SANParks is causing money to bleed and this particular park to suffer, suggests Refilwe Moloto.
Tiara Walters, of the Daily Maverick's climate crisis unit, Our Burning Planet, revealed how SANParks racked up irregular spending of R200 million.
Activists say they are seeing very little of those profits being invested into the park that generated that money.
Where has the TMNP surplus revenue gone in recent years, asks Walters?
Refilwe Moloto hosts a conversation with Tiara Walters of Daily Maverick's climate crisis unit, Our Burning Planet, Andy Davies, chairperson of mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM), and Nicky Schmidt, chair of environmental NPO, Parkscapes.
Walters says issues around irregular spending, crime, tourism infrastructure, and conservation issues all need attention.
Parks within SANParks across the country do cross-subsidise less profitable sites but in 2018/2019 R185 million was taken from TMNP.
There is this very strong point of view that there are so many challenges facing this park, why is so much money leaving this cash cow?Tiara Walters, Journalist - Our Burning Planet Daily Maverick
From SANParks' point of view, they are saying that this is the point. Table Mountain is a cash cow and it needs to support other parks that have developmental challenges.Tiara Walters, Journalist - Our Burning Planet Daily Maverick
She says the tension between these needs is noted, but 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, was a tough year for Table Mountain.
In my conversations with SANParks, I've learned that Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park. This is according to SANParks itself.Tiara Walters, Journalist - Our Burning Planet Daily Maverick
Hopefully, tourism numbers will pick up this year, she adds.
We have seen the park deteriorate over the past 15 to 20 years...and it is going to take a Herculean effort to bring the park back up to world-class standards.Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)
FOTM has put together a high-level action plan, says Davies.
The first point on our action plan is the income generated by Table Mountain National park needs to be used solely for the renewal of the park until such time it becomes a world-class urban national park of which we can all be proud.Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)
While he has not been provided with the financials despite his requests, Davies does not believe it would be too costly to bring the park up to speed. These things do take time, he agrees, but says they want to see a commitment from SANParks to get the ball rolling.
We have not seen that commitment from SANParks...they say they do not have enough money.Andy Davies, Chairperson - Mountain users’ forum Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM)
The environmental factors are very challenging. We are seeing extensive alien infestation in the park.Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes
Since the issue was raised by FOTM some clearing has begun to take place, she says.
But what we are seeing currently, will that be sustained?Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes
There has to be a commitment to say we will deal with these challenges and not let them get out of control. and where we sit right now, things have got very out of control.Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes
Schmidt says they are constantly told that there are budgetary constraints.
But the park is grossly under-resourced. There are insufficient rangers. It is a big park with a lot of issues and you need a lot of manpower, and we are not seeing that.Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes
Infrastructure and human resources need to be addressed, she says.
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gischtlibu/gischtlibu1903/gischtlibu190300035/120477869-cape-town-table-mountain-in-morning-light.jpg
More from Local
Transnet and SIU launch court bid to set aside dodgy R54bn locomotive contract
Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) want the high court to overturn a controversial locomotive contract from 2014 worth R54 billion.Read More
Severe storm causing outages, load shedding will make matters worse - City of CT
The City of Cape has warned that municipal officials may take longer than usual to restore power outages due to high service request volumes.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
CT rainfall less than expected but still 'looks promising' - SA Weather Service
Cape Town is currently experiencing its first cold front for the year.Read More
New 'Cape Winelands Airport' in the pipeline for Mother City
Aviation expert Lindern Birns explains the thinking behind the new airport planned for Cape TownRead More
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are
A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.Read More
South Africa's elderly should be vaccinated before other groups - B4SA
Business for South Africa (B4SA) says elderly people should be vaccinated against Covid-19 before other essential workers.Read More
Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes
'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the studyRead More
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4
The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More
Lawyer tries to discredit CCTV footage testimony in Malema, Ndlozi assault trial
A state witness in the Malema-Ndlozi assault case has told the court that he kept a copy of the CCTV footage of the incident for himself.Read More
More from Politics
One man shot dead during Wits fees protest
EWN reporter Thando Kubheka says the man not part of the protest but was caught in the crossfire between cops and students.Read More
MPs' choice to boot or keep Public Protector will be a watershed moment for ANC
Analyst Ralph Mathekga says the ANC has been pushed into a corner regarding Public Protector Mkhwebane and needs to act.Read More
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4
The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More
Group behind xenophobic attacks in Durban claim to be MKMVA members
The mob responsible for the attack on foreign vendors in the Durban CBD on Monday are purportedly members of the MKMVA in KZN.Read More
Mazzone: I believe MPs can put political ideologies aside for Mkhwebane motion
Parliamentarians will soon decide on whether to approve an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.Read More
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction
Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom.Read More
Crucial meeting between Zuma and ANC top six expected to take place virtually
It appears former president Jacob Zuma is no longer meeting with the ANC top six officials at Luthuli House as initially planned.Read More
Only 49 police brutality cases probed from first months of hard lockdown?
IPID is investigating cases that took place in March and April 2020 but Viewfinder's Daneel Knoetze says 199 cases were reported.Read More
Does it matter that Prasa appointed a CEO too old to hold the position?
At 64, CEO Zolani Matthews is by the rail agency's own standards over the age of retirement, says GroundUp's James Stent.Read More
Ace instructs ANC MPs to 'toe party line' and block Mkhwebane impeachment motion
ANC SG Ace Magashule has reportedly called on the party's MPs to vote against the process to impeach Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Read More