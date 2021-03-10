Eskom attends to high voltage trip that left Helderberg residents without power





Alwie Lester, the general manager of Eskom in the Western Cape, says power was interrupted in the area at approximately 7:15am.

The outage has affected residents in areas including Gordon's Bay, Macassar, Strand, Somerset West, Firgrove, and Grabouw.

It's believed that the incident was weather-related.

The power supply is being gradually restored to these areas.

"It will be a phased restoration. We'll likely bring back people in suburbs or areas", Lester tells CapeTalk.

It's in the Helderberg Basin area, so it affects areas like Macassar, Strand, Somerset West and Gordon's Bay. I think to an extent it's also affected parts of Grabow. Alwie Lester, General Manager - Eskom Western Cape

At about 7:15 this morning we seem to have had a major fault in two of our big sub-stations in that area. Alwie Lester, General Manager - Eskom Western Cape

We dispatched teams at about 7:30 this morning. A preliminary assessment is that we've had a high voltage trip. The guys are assessing the detail to understand what caused the trip. Alwie Lester, General Manager - Eskom Western Cape

#Eskom_WesternCape Heavy rains in the Helderberg area has resulted in unplanned electricity interruption from 07:15am affecting customers in Strand, Macassar, Grabouw, Firgrove, Somerset West. Supply has since been restored. Eskom apologises for the inconvenience caused. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 10, 2021

