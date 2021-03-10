CT rainfall less than expected but still 'looks promising' - SA Weather Service
The SA Weather Service had earlier warned that the rain may cause localised flooding of roads and informal settlements.
SA Weather Service forecaster Henning Grobler tells CapeTalk that the rainfall has not been as heavy as expected this morning.
RELATED: First proper rains of 2021 to hit Cape Town this Wednesday - SA Weather Service
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has urged road users to be on alert for possible disruptions to traffic flow as well as increased crashes.
The municipality has also warned that essential services such as water and electricity may be affected by the weather.
Residents are urged to please exercise caution and to contact the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 (from a cellphone) or 107 from a landline, in the event of an emergency.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) March 10, 2021
RELATED: Eskom attends to high voltage trip that left Helderberg residents without power
We did expect a little bit more rainfall... There's still a whole day of rain expected on and off so it's looking fairly promising towards tomorrow.Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Service
It's typical winter weather for today with that cold front setting in last night.Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Service
It will persist right through today until this evening and maybe even a little bit of early rain expected tomorrow morning before things start clearing up. By tomorrow afternoon, everything should be gone.Henning Grobler, Forecaster - SA Weather Service
Listen to the brief update on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122371415_background-with-rain-drops-on-green-background-close-up.html?term=gloomy&vti=oada9la4d5glqp4534-1-66
