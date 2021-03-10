Stage 2 load shedding is back - and it will last until Friday night
Capetonians will have to contend with wet weather and rotational power cuts this evening.
Eskom says that there is also a possibility that load shedding is implemented at short notice this afternoon "should any further breakdowns occur" before 5pm.
The power utility says that its power generation system is severely constrained.
The City of Cape Town says city-supplied customers will on Stage 1 load shedding from 5pm until 10pm tonight.
From 10pm until 6am on Thursday, City customers will be on Stage 2.
The City will protect its customers from one stage of load-shedding this evening. City customers will be on Stage 1 from 17:00 until 22:00 tonight.
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 17:00 this afternoon until 23:00 on Friday
