PnP founder Raymond Ackerman turns 90 - and he still keeps an eye on business





The Pick n Pay founder has been applauded for his years of service and commitment to creating jobs, feeding families, and giving back to communities.

For a very special man, on his 90th birthday! Mr Ackerman, you’ve touched so many lives and as your Pick n Pay family, we want to thank you for all you’ve done for us. pic.twitter.com/SEbU5KRMlz — Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) March 8, 2021

His son, Jonathan, joined CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies earlier this week to talk about his father's legacy.

Speaking to Kieno on Wednesday morning, the respected businessman and philanthropist says he still keeps an eye on his charitable projects and checks in with the retailer's management from time to time.

I just phoned to say thank you to all of you. Raymond Ackerman

I'm keeping in touch with a lot of charities that we operate and I keep in touch with a lot of the Pick n Pay guys just to see they don't go to sleep. Raymond Ackerman

Listen to Raymond Ackerman chat to Kieno Kammies on his special day: