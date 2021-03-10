Severe storm causing outages, load shedding will make matters worse - City of CT
"The severe storm is causing high electricity service request volumes", the City explained on Twitter.
"Load-shedding will exacerbate this situation and it will likely take some time to restore outages. The City thanks customers for understanding", the municipality added.
RELATED: Stage 2 load shedding is back - and it will last until Friday night
Earlier on Wednesday Eskom announced that it would implement Stage 2 load shedding from 5pm this evening until Friday night at 11pm.
The City has urged Cape Town residents to reduce electricity usage especially during the peak time from 5pm.
Please make sure your devices are charged and all your contingencies are in place. Remember, when the traffic lights are out, intersections must be treated as four-way stops. The motorist who stops first, may go first if it is safe to do so.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) March 10, 2021
City’s service channels (please only use one channel and don't log the same request multiple times):— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) March 10, 2021
Call Centre: 0860 103 089
SMS: 31220 (standard charges apply)
Online: https://t.co/bSlIz4EWCj
RELATED: Eskom attends to high voltage trip that left Helderberg residents without power
Some residents in the Cape Helderberg region woke up to no power this morning after a high voltage trip affecting two Eskom substations in the area.
The power utility earlier confirmed that the heavy rains had led to the outage.
