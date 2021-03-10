Transnet and SIU launch court bid to set aside dodgy R54bn locomotive contract
Transnet and the SIU filed court papers on Tuesday requesting that the courts set aside a dodgy procurement deal that the parastatal entered into seven years ago to procure 1,064 locomotives.
The irregular tender was initially estimated to cost R38.6 billion but it was later escalated to a whopping R54.4 billion - one of the most expensive deals ever by a state-owned entity.
RELATED: SIU: Prasa recouping R65 million out of R2.3 billion paid for train blunder
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says Transet bosses want the deal cancelled so that they can possibly recoup "an equitable and fair amount" from the deal.
We want to set aside the contract... If we leave it like that, Transnet will continue to be liable because there is a contract that is still at play.Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
The previous contract was about R38 billion but it was escalated to a staggering R54.4 billion, which is the biggest [amount] ever that any state institution would spend on any one transaction.Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
It was the previous management of Transit who, together with these companies, colluded into agreeing to this tender which did not follow processes.Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson
At the same time, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament on Tuesday that Transnet is starting to reposition itself from its "state capture past".
Gordhan and Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby briefed Parliament’s Scopa committee on the state entity's performance and ongoing state capture probes, reports Eyewitness News journalist Babalo Ndenze.
The Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan was telling the committee to separate what happened before which was pure state capture.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The Minister said let's ring-fenced all the state capture issues and separated them from the current regime and its operations.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
