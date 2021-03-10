One man shot dead during Wits fees protest





Wits University students protesting over fees in Johannesburg on Wednesday were fired upon by police using rubber bullets and teargas.

Students say they are facing a funding crisis at institutions of higher learning and argue they have resorted to protesting because university management is ignoring their plight.

Some 6,000 students have been financially excluded from Wits, reports EWN.

I warned that the issue of financial and other university exclusions would get emotional.We are all fragile because of #COVID19. @SAPoliceService,Minister @DrBladeNzimande, @WitsUniversity student leaders, please handle the #witsprotest with care,for all our sakes #SocialJustice — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 10, 2021

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka gives an update to Zain Johnson from the scene.

What happened was an unknown man who was not part of this protest was coming out of a clinic, and he was caught in the crossfire and unfortunately, he lost his life. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

I am not too far from where his body is still lying and the authorities are still working the scene. His body has been covered with foil. His shoes are next to him. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Students as you can imagine are angry about what has happened. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Students are sitting not too far from the scene in the middle of the road singing struggle songs and they are calling on authorities to come here and account for what has happened. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

She says students have made it clear they do not want the police near them.

Police have kept their distance monitoring the situation. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

