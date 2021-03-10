Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey
We are seeing that the public supports governments taking a new approach to reduce smoking rates.Rishaad Hajee, Head of Corporate Communications - Phillip Morris South Africa
The results from South Africa are, in fact, quite overwhelming.Rishaad Hajee, Head of Corporate Communications - Phillip Morris South Africa
Results of the research survey show South Africans are looking for accurate information about better alternatives to cigarettes and the science behind it, says Hajee.
What we see is about 84% of people believe that we should be encouraging smokers to switch to a less harmful alternative as opposed to continuing to smoke cigarettes..Rishaad Hajee, Head of Corporate Communications - Phillip Morris South Africa
The best choice anyone can make is to not start smoking, and if you do smoke to quit. But if you are going to continue smoking then it makes sense to change to a less harmful alternative - and this is what the survey is testing.Rishaad Hajee, Head of Corporate Communications - Phillip Morris South Africa
Statistics from the survey that stand out, says Hajee, is 87% of South Africans in the survey believe that governments need to consider the role of alternative products in making the country smoke-free.
He says the vast majority of smokers surveyed, some 80%, say if they understood why these products were better than smoking, they would make the switch.
But the statistic that scares me is the one on confusion. Around 41% of the sample have said that they have heard conflicting or unclear information. So this misinformation really stands in the way of people making better choices than continued smoking.Rishaad Hajee, Head of Corporate Communications - Phillip Morris South Africa
Take a listen to the interview in the audio below:
