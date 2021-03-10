Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert





A number of South African banks have already incorporated digital card solutions but Anthony says that certain features may differ depending on the institution.

A virtual bank card is a digital alternative to plastic bank cards. They provide the same benefits of a regular card with increased security, Anthony explains.

RELATED: Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

Virtual cards also carry a unique 16-digit card number, CVV number, and expiry date. They can be used for shopping in-store and online.

Once a consumer has downloaded a virtual credit card - which is usually available via the banking app - they will receive a temporary credit card number that has virtual credit linked to their bank account.

I would actually say that one of the big benefits of a virtual card is the added security. Shafeeka Anthony, Marketing manager - Justmoney

With a virtual card, you actually get more peace of mind because there are temporary account numbers that are designed to prevent your actual account number from falling into the wrong hands. Shafeeka Anthony, Marketing manager - Justmoney

When you download a virtual credit card, you get a temporary credit card number that gives you access to virtual credit. It is then linked to your actual card. Shafeeka Anthony, Marketing manager - Justmoney

It's still routed through to your credit line and the transaction will still show up on your account statement as if you used your regular card. Shafeeka Anthony, Marketing manager - Justmoney

Anthony says interested consumers should check their banking app to see if their bank offers a virtual card.

Consumers are also urged to familiarise themselves with the terms and conditions before signing up.

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: