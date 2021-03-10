'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'





Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly "Other People's Money" feature.

This week he interviewed retired politician Mbhazima Shilowa, who waxed more political than financial.

Shilowa may have stepped out of active politics, but his voice is still regularly heard on the issues of the day.

He's a former Gauteng premier and trade unionist who also co-founded the Congress of the People (Cope), only to later be expelled from the party.

COPE first deputy president Mbhazima Shilowa speaking on the Redi Direko Show. Image: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

Shilowa grew up in the rural areas of Limpopo, with trade unionism in his blood.

Still today, he says, there are very few job opportunities in South Africa's rural areas with people gravitating to the major cities as a result.

As a young man, Shilowa went to Johannesburg to find work.

This is where he cut his teeth in the trade union movement.

Later, beyond being a shop steward I became one of the leaders both in the regions of Cosatu [Congress of South African Trade Unions] and in the Transport and General Workers Union [now Satawu]. It was through them that I became the deputy general secretary of Cosatu in 1991, and then general secretary in 1993. Mbhazima Shilowa, Retired politician

Because I was involved in the ANC early on, I also became the premier of Gauteng. Mbhazima Shilowa, Retired politician

Shilowa is philosophical about his history with Cope.

It's part of life. You know, you venture into something new; you think it will work and I think it was working, but sometimes like in business you are compatible partners, sometimes you are not. Mbhazima Shilowa, Retired politician

In the end... I've got not regrets in terms of that. It allowed me to be myself once again, not responsible to anybody. Mbhazima Shilowa, Retired politician

He has always believed that if you are given an opportunity you should make use of it and do it to the best of your ability.

Shilowa's parents had instilled in him not only the need to do your best, but also not to besmirch the family name.

The former premier and trade unionist ventured into wine-making in 2003 with the launch of Epicurean Wines.

It's an idea he, along with a group of friends, had been working on since 1999.

Then, and even now, we took a view that we need to release the wine when we think it is ready to drink, not when we think it should be sold so that even if someone does not have a cellar, they are able to have a sense of what well-aged wine looks like. Mbhazima Shilowa, Retired politician

What's the most he would spend on a bottle of red wine?

Whitfield jokes that Shilowa is dodging the question when he replies that - contrary to popular opinion - it's not about the most expensive wine, it's about the particular wine that you enjoy drinking.

In a time when very few people have money to spare it's not always possible to buy Epicurean or Kanonkop, you've got to look at different wines... I don't think there's someone who can say they drink Epicurean every day, even if they have the best resources in the world. Mbhazima Shilowa, Retired politician

Listen to the in-depth interview with Shilowa and find more quotes below the audio clip:

At the moment where we are now, it's very clear that you need a Cope kind of organisation, or an organisation that really looks at not only opposition to the ANC, but more in terms of an alternative to the ruling party. Mbhazima Shilowa, Retired politician

The country is yearning for a political party which... accepts that in the country in which we live there are issues and challenges of poverty, unemployment, economic growth - things that need to be changed. Mbhazima Shilowa, Retired politician

As long as the opposition focuses only on what is wrong with the ANC rather than 'what is it that we can do' we are going nowhere slowly. Mbhazima Shilowa, Retired politician