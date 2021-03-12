VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
A total of 21,400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered out of the 25,960 vaccines received by the province to date as part of the Sisonke implementation study.
This is according to the latest data published by the Western Cape Government on Thursday 11 March.
Updated figures will be released later on Friday afternoon as the limited vaccine supply dwindles.
Health authorities in the province commemorated the anniversary of the first Covid-19 case in the Western Cape this week.
But with a limited number of vaccines are currently available across the country, members of the public have raised concerns about the slow pace of vaccinations.
Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:
- New variants emerge in three SA provinces
- Calls for elderly to be vaccinated next
- Healthcare workers in rural districts inoculated
- New record for highest single-day Covid-19 jabs
- Public warned against bogus vaccines
In other Covid-19 related news:
- Clinical study on Ivermectin debunks 'wonder drug' claims
- How to combat fake PCR tests
- Unpacking vaccine conspiracy theories
- One year since first Western Cape Covid-19 case
