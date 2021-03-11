It's exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case hit the Western Cape
This time last year, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in the Western Cape in addition to new cases in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country on 11 March 2020 was 13.
Since then over 1.5 million people in South Africa have tested positive for Covid-19 and more than 50,000 people have died.
At the time, officials revealed that a 36-year-old Western Cape man had tested positive for the coronavirus at a private healthcare facility.
He had just returned from travels to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Turkey.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC Covid-19 patient
Very little was known about the virus back then and the first emerging cases were linked to travellers returning from European countries.
Just three weeks later, provincial health authorities confirmed fears of local community transmission.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC
The Western Cape Health Department will be holding a special digital press briefing today to commemorate the one-year Covid-19 anniversary.
📢 REMINDER ➡️ Watch our next digital press conference at 10am this morning for an update on COVID-19 in the Western Cape - 1 year on from the first confirmed case in the province. Watch it LIVE here: https://t.co/Wtyp6smDO5. pic.twitter.com/3Vo6TRdbv7— Western Cape Gov (@WesternCapeGov) March 11, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_89187168_blue-disposable-surgical-masks-on-vintage-wooden-board-.html
More from Local
City of Cape Town’s spare generating capacity provides relief for Mother City
CoCT Executive Energy Director Kadri Nassiep says while the country is on stage 2, the City will be on level 1 loadshedding.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"
Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.Read More
New online tool allows public to report crooked cops and offers empowering info
Corruption Watch has launched a new online tool designed to empower communities with information to hold the police accountable.Read More
Western Cape hits new record for highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations
Western Cape vaccinators inoculated 1,800 healthcare workers across the province on Tuesday.Read More
Transnet and SIU launch court bid to set aside dodgy R54bn locomotive contract
Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) want the high court to overturn a controversial locomotive contract from 2014 worth R54 billion.Read More
Severe storm causing outages, load shedding will make matters worse - City of CT
The City of Cape has warned that municipal officials may take longer than usual to restore power outages due to high service request volumes.Read More
'Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park says SANParks'
TMNP has been a cash cow making over R300 million in the most recent financial statement, says journalist Tiara Walters.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
CT rainfall less than expected but still 'looks promising' - SA Weather Service
Cape Town is currently experiencing its first cold front for the year.Read More