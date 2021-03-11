It's exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case hit the Western Cape





This time last year, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in the Western Cape in addition to new cases in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country on 11 March 2020 was 13.

Since then over 1.5 million people in South Africa have tested positive for Covid-19 and more than 50,000 people have died.

At the time, officials revealed that a 36-year-old Western Cape man had tested positive for the coronavirus at a private healthcare facility.

He had just returned from travels to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Very little was known about the virus back then and the first emerging cases were linked to travellers returning from European countries.

Just three weeks later, provincial health authorities confirmed fears of local community transmission.

The Western Cape Health Department will be holding a special digital press briefing today to commemorate the one-year Covid-19 anniversary.