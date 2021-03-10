Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: How growing up poor limits our definition of wealth
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Conservation, the coronavirus and how we must re-set our relationship with nature.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Adam Cruise - Investigative Environmental Journalist, Travel Writer, Academic and Author
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "Liftoff: The secret keys to launching your goals" as we define" What is a goal?"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New online tool allows public to report crooked cops and offers empowering info Corruption Watch has launched a new online tool designed to empower communities with information to hold the police accountable. 10 March 2021 6:12 PM
Western Cape hits new record for highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations Western Cape vaccinators inoculated 1,800 healthcare workers across the province on Tuesday. 10 March 2021 4:54 PM
Transnet and SIU launch court bid to set aside dodgy R54bn locomotive contract Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) want the high court to overturn a controversial locomotive contract from 2014 wo... 10 March 2021 1:39 PM
View all Local
'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture. 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
One man shot dead during Wits fees protest EWN reporter Thando Kubheka says the man not part of the protest but was caught in the crossfire between cops and students. 10 March 2021 1:56 PM
'Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park says SANParks' TMNP has been a cash cow making over R300 million in the most recent financial statement, says journalist Tiara Walters. 10 March 2021 11:30 AM
View all Politics
MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show. 10 March 2021 6:51 PM
PnP founder Raymond Ackerman turns 90 - and he still keeps an eye on business South African businessman Raymond Ackerman celebrates his 90th birthday with a call to CapeTalk. 10 March 2021 12:17 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Business
Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert Are virtual bank cards safe to use? Justmoney marketing boss Shafeeka Anthony says digital cards offer an extra layer of protectio... 10 March 2021 3:16 PM
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes. 10 March 2021 2:20 PM
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture. 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Western Cape hits new record for highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations

10 March 2021 4:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Western Cape
Dr Keith Cloete
Covid-19 vaccination
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
J&J study

Western Cape vaccinators inoculated 1,800 healthcare workers across the province on Tuesday.

That's the highest number of doses administered in a single day so far, according to Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete.

It's been exactly three weeks since the first Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa was administered to a healthcare in the province.

Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa and other health workers as part of the J&J/Sisonke implementation study.

The Western Cape has so far received a total of 25,960 vaccines in two tranches.

So far, approximately 19,879 vaccines have been administered to health care workers in both the public and private sectors.

That represents 76.5% of the total vaccine allocation received by the province to date.

There are currently eight vaccination sites across the province and more are expected to open as additional vaccines arrive.

During phase 1, only healthcare workers are being vaccinated. When phase 2 is finally launched, Dr. Cloete says the province aims to administer over 25,000 doses a day.

Yesterday [Tuesday] as a single day, we vaccinated 1,800 people in one day. That's the highest single-day that we've done.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

In a sense, this is a dry run... and as the [allocated] doses start increasing, we will start increasing our daily vaccinations.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Phase 2 is when we should really accelerate... We are targeting to reach - vaccine availability permitted - in excess of 25,000 doses per day. We've got a way to go, but that is our target.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Dr. Cloete says Covid-19 numbers in the province have been steadily declining week on week.

For the 8th consecutive week, cases are declining across the province.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Week-on-week, we've had another reduction of 20% of cases in this past seven days compared to the previous seven days.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Hospital admission and deaths have dropped by 15% and 19% respectively.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




10 March 2021 4:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Western Cape
Dr Keith Cloete
Covid-19 vaccination
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
J&J study

More from Local

New online tool allows public to report crooked cops and offers empowering info

10 March 2021 6:12 PM

Corruption Watch has launched a new online tool designed to empower communities with information to hold the police accountable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet and SIU launch court bid to set aside dodgy R54bn locomotive contract

10 March 2021 1:39 PM

Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) want the high court to overturn a controversial locomotive contract from 2014 worth R54 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Severe storm causing outages, load shedding will make matters worse - City of CT

10 March 2021 12:48 PM

The City of Cape has warned that municipal officials may take longer than usual to restore power outages due to high service request volumes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park says SANParks'

10 March 2021 11:30 AM

TMNP has been a cash cow making over R300 million in the most recent financial statement, says journalist Tiara Walters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

10 March 2021 11:26 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT rainfall less than expected but still 'looks promising' - SA Weather Service

10 March 2021 11:12 AM

Cape Town is currently experiencing its first cold front for the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New 'Cape Winelands Airport' in the pipeline for Mother City

10 March 2021 9:55 AM

Aviation expert Lindern Birns explains the thinking behind the new airport planned for Cape Town

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are

9 March 2021 8:14 PM

A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's elderly should be vaccinated before other groups - B4SA

9 March 2021 7:22 PM

Business for South Africa (B4SA) says elderly people should be vaccinated against Covid-19 before other essential workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes

9 March 2021 7:20 PM

'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the study

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape hits new record for highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations

Local

Stage 2 load shedding is back - and it will last until Friday night

CT rainfall less than expected but still 'looks promising' - SA Weather Service

Local

EWN Highlights

Molefe denies knowing why Gama paid R17m in legal costs despite losing case

10 March 2021 7:19 PM

COVID-19 variant discovered in UK 64% deadlier than previous variants: study

10 March 2021 6:46 PM

MPs flay Denel for supplying weapons in Yemen conflict

10 March 2021 5:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA