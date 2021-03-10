Western Cape hits new record for highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations





That's the highest number of doses administered in a single day so far, according to Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete.

It's been exactly three weeks since the first Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa was administered to a healthcare in the province.

Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa and other health workers as part of the J&J/Sisonke implementation study.

The Western Cape has so far received a total of 25,960 vaccines in two tranches.

So far, approximately 19,879 vaccines have been administered to health care workers in both the public and private sectors.

That represents 76.5% of the total vaccine allocation received by the province to date.

There are currently eight vaccination sites across the province and more are expected to open as additional vaccines arrive.

During phase 1, only healthcare workers are being vaccinated. When phase 2 is finally launched, Dr. Cloete says the province aims to administer over 25,000 doses a day.

Yesterday [Tuesday] as a single day, we vaccinated 1,800 people in one day. That's the highest single-day that we've done. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

In a sense, this is a dry run... and as the [allocated] doses start increasing, we will start increasing our daily vaccinations. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Phase 2 is when we should really accelerate... We are targeting to reach - vaccine availability permitted - in excess of 25,000 doses per day. We've got a way to go, but that is our target. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Dr. Cloete says Covid-19 numbers in the province have been steadily declining week on week.

For the 8th consecutive week, cases are declining across the province. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Week-on-week, we've had another reduction of 20% of cases in this past seven days compared to the previous seven days. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Hospital admission and deaths have dropped by 15% and 19% respectively. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: