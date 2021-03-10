MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy





The MTN Group has reported "a very strong set of operational and financial results" for 2020 in the face of Covid-19 pressures.

Africa's largest mobile operator added 29 million subscribers last year, to reach 280 million across all markets.

RELATED: MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa

While MTN SA delivered growth of only 1.6%, the Ghana operation jumped by 16.6% and MTN Nigeria by 14.6%.

© piter2121/123rf.com

MTN posted a 52% increase in adjusted headline earnings per share and more than doubled operating cash flow to R28.3 billion.

However, it has suspended a final dividend for 2020.

At the same time, the Group announced a R29.1 billion investment in a revised strategy it calls Ambition 2025.

"Going forward, we believe that _Ambition 2025 _will position the business to capture the exciting opportunities across our markets and our medium-term guidance has been enhanced to reflect this accelerating growth outlook."

Bruce Whitfield focuses on the reasons for the dividend suspension in conversation with MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita.

We did make a call-out last year to say we are suspending the interim dividend because of near-term concerns around three factors. Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

The factors are cash upstreaming from Nigeria, the timing of asset realisation programme (ARP) proceeds and the uncertainty around the impact of Covid-19.

The rationale is that we are very disciplined around our capital location framework. The batting order is: we commit capital to growing the business, which we did last year with a full capex rollout to ensure that the business is underpinned by a well-invested and leading network. Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

In the near term the priority is de-leveraging the holding company balance sheet... Given that we didn't meet our de-leveraging priority, we felt that we needed to put in a suspension of the final dividend. Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

In terms of shareholders, what we are trying to do is to position the company to better deliver sustainable total shareholder return. Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

During this transition, the board anticipates paying a total ordinary dividend of at least 260c per share for the 2021 financial year.

Listen to Mupita discuss the special dividend and MTN's _Ambition 2025 _strategy below: