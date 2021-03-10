New online tool allows public to report crooked cops and offers empowering info
The organisation's executive director David Lewis says the Veza tool is aimed at increasing police transparency and accountability in South Africa.
It provides practical information to assist activists, researchers, journalists, and the public at large in demanding better and more accountable policing in the country, he tells CapeTalk.
Users can access critical information about budget allocations and resources at every police station across South Afrca.
They can also report any kind of police corruption or nominate police officials who are doing good, Lewis adds.
The centerpiece of it is a map of South Africa on which it is possible to locate every police station in the country. There are about 1150 police stations in the country.David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
It will tell you what the budget of the police station is. How many detectives are employed. Who the head of the station is and whether there is a facility dealing with gender-based violence or domestic violence.David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
It will allow you to compare resources at your police station with the police station next door and often we find incredible discrepancies and discrimination... We hope that by doing that, residents will be able to take this up with their provincial government, local government, and police service to be able to redress discrimination n the allocation of resources to different communities.David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
In addition to the heatmap tool, there's a section of the platform which tells people what their rights are when they deal with police when they are arrested or stopped at a roadblock.David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
It provides an ability to nominate the good cops in your area and it also provides a portal for reporting incidents of police corruption.David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
