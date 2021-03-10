SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"





Executives are like farmers - it's either raining too much or raining too little and it's really tough. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Why are the bulk of South African executives gloomy about the future despite an encouraging bounce in the economy in Q4 of 2020? asks Bruce Whitfield.

Business confidence fell from 40 to 35 in the first three months of 2021 according to the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index (BCI).

Whitfield interviews Ettiene le Roux, chief economist at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

He says there is a lot to worry about both locally and globally.

Today's results are putting a bit of cold water on yesterday's GDP release. This is a timely reminder that everything is not hunky-dory, or over, in the economy. Ettiene le Roux, Chief economist - Rand Merchant Bank

We are certainly getting concerning responses from our respondents in construction, particularly in the non-residential sector. Also, manufacturers are complaining about a lot of things - increasingly that they can't get some of their essential inputs, like raw material. Ettiene le Roux, Chief economist - Rand Merchant Bank

Respondents in retail also raised important concerns, particularly those selling durable goods says le Roux.

This is a sector that did relatively well during the second half of 2020 when lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Now survey responses indicate it is losing some momentum in 2021.

This is particularly retailers of furniture, hardware... DIY stuff that had got a nice boost with working from home. Ettiene le Roux, Chief economist - Rand Merchant Bank

The drop tells us we should be cautious when we think about the recovery for the broader economy in 2021. Ettiene le Roux, Chief economist - Rand Merchant Bank

Eskom and repeated load shedding is another factor depleting business confidence.

Then there are the fears of a third wave of Covid-19 come winter.

Also, while we have the benefit of a very strong global recovery... which certainly benefited our exporters... there are uncertainties about China... growth might be too strong there... Ettiene le Roux, Chief economist - Rand Merchant Bank

