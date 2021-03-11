Public order policing: 'Police should only use weapons as a last resort'





One man was killed near the Wits University fees protest. He is believed to have been leaving a nearby clinic when he was caught in the fire as police shot rubber bullets at students.

John Maytham describes how the doctor treating him believes he was hit by three rubber bullets which allegedly lead to his death.

David Bruce, an independent researcher in policing, speaks to John Maytham about how ill-equipped and under-trained our police are when it comes to dealing with protests like the one that saw a man shot dead during a protest in Johannesburg by Wits students

Public order policing remains an unresolved issue, says Bruce, recalling the death of Andries Tatane, a 33-year-old man who was shot and killed by police officers during a service delivery protest in Ficksburg ten years ago.

Police have not dealt with the overuse of force in protests and seem unable to use the minimum of force necessary, he says.

It is clear that the consideration for these weapons to cause serious injury, used with accuracy, and police differentiation between those involved in violence were not being applied in this situation. David Bruce, Independent researcher in policing

It reflects that the standing orders do not address these issues at all. No clear framework of standards for police is being used in consideration of using these weapons. There is a pattern of indiscriminate use of weapons. David Bruce, Independent researcher in policing

They should only be used as a last resort and only be used on command but we know these standards are not applied. The manner in which these weapons are used is as if they are not harmful. David Bruce, Independent researcher in policing

But rubber bullets are harmful and can, in fact, be lethal.

There have been a number of people killed over the years.

In Ipid's reports of deaths by police over the past ten years, it does not specify the weapons used, but the most likely one is the firing of rubber bullets, notes Bruce.

