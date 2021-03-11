Streaming issues? Report here
City of Cape Town’s spare generating capacity provides relief for Mother City

11 March 2021 9:30 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
City of Cape Town
#LoadShedding

CoCT Executive Energy Director Kadri Nassiep says while the country is on stage 2, the City will be on level 1 loadshedding.

The City of Cape Town is usually able to provide slight relief during load shedding via its Steenbras hydroelectric facility.

RELATED: Stage 2 load shedding is back - and it will last until Friday night

John Maytham speaks to Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director for Energy at the City of Cape Town, to find out if such a service is on the cards.

This typically takes place during the daytime, as it needs to be charged up during the evening off-peak period.

These are big batteries so we need to recharge the facility and that usually happens at off-peak periods. That usually happens at night.

Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director for Energy - City of Cape Town

We are still able to effectively reduce the level of loadshedding to stage 1 at this stage.

Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director for Energy - City of Cape Town

However, it also needs to be taken off the grid for essential servicing, during which it is unable to provide the service.

But Nassiep says the City is able to keep Steenbras in operation for the period of this year.

For the course of the current week, it also depends on whether Eskom sticks to the existing schedule and doesn't change the status. Of course, once we go up to higher levels, then, of course, Steenbras becomes less and less effective.

Kadri Nassiep, Executive Director for Energy - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview below:




