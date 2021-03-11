HP Sauce is now a rare commodity in SA, but a new local distributor may fix that





PepsiCo-owned Pioneer Foods caused quite a stir when it revealed that it will no longer be procuring, distributing and selling Lea & Perrins products and HP Sauce under licence from Kraft Heinz, in South Africa, and neighbouring countries.

The licencing agreement expired in May last year and PepsiCo SA says there are no plans to review the decision.

Consumers have been complaining about the scarcity of the popular sauce on social media as the remaining stock runs dry.

The good news is that South Africa may soon secure a new distributor of the much-loved table condiment, according to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Has anyone else noticed the national shortage of HP sauce currently in South Africa? 😳 — Jeffrey Murray (@drjeffreymurray) March 2, 2021

@HeinzKetchup_US struggling to source HP sauce in South Africa. Distressing news that it may be discontinued. Please advise? #HPsauce #eggswithoutHPisjustggs — Tracey Mc Gahey (@fishyfairy) January 26, 2021

Hi there, Pioneer Foods is no longer the distributor of HP sauce in SA, so we can't assist - sorry. — Pioneer Foods (@PioneerFoodsSA) February 12, 2021

Email from a “gatvol” HP Sauce fan: “I have been using this sauce for years! On chips, in recipes. There’s no substitute! Why must we be deprived of the really good condiments from the UK or USA?

Must we make do with the local sauces which are dull and boring? I’m gatvol! 😡” — Wendy Knowler (@wendyknowler) March 8, 2021

Knowler has been reliably informed that HP sauce may be available in select Pick n Pay stores from early April.

“The company that owns HP is in the process of changing their local distributor in South Africa. As soon as this is confirmed customers will see more availability of the product in stores", the local retailer revealed.

Woolworths has also offered a small glimmer of hope for HP fans that another food company may sign a deal to sell it in SA.

“We continue to monitor for an update on where the license will be awarded and we will restock products as soon as possible”, they told Knowler.

I can reveal that that limited stock HP Sauce will be available in selected PnP stores by the beginning of April. It's not available yet. Please don't bombard their call centre with queries. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Going forward, it looks like the licence will be picked up by another food company in this country. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The licences expired last May, they obviously had a lot of stock at the time. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

I've had a stream of complaints in my inbox. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Over 23 million bottles of HP Sauce are sold across the world every year.

Despite the nationwide shortage, it seems some consumers in Cape Town have been able to get their hands on it.

According to CapeTalk listeners, the sauce is currently available at UK Emporium in Milnerton and at the German Grocer/Frandale Imports stores in Milnerton and in Gardens.

Listen to the full ConsumerTalk feature below (skip to 22:36):