HP Sauce is now a rare commodity in SA, but a new local distributor may fix that
PepsiCo-owned Pioneer Foods caused quite a stir when it revealed that it will no longer be procuring, distributing and selling Lea & Perrins products and HP Sauce under licence from Kraft Heinz, in South Africa, and neighbouring countries.
The licencing agreement expired in May last year and PepsiCo SA says there are no plans to review the decision.
Consumers have been complaining about the scarcity of the popular sauce on social media as the remaining stock runs dry.
The good news is that South Africa may soon secure a new distributor of the much-loved table condiment, according to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Has anyone else noticed the national shortage of HP sauce currently in South Africa? 😳— Jeffrey Murray (@drjeffreymurray) March 2, 2021
@HeinzKetchup_US struggling to source HP sauce in South Africa. Distressing news that it may be discontinued. Please advise? #HPsauce #eggswithoutHPisjustggs— Tracey Mc Gahey (@fishyfairy) January 26, 2021
Hi there, Pioneer Foods is no longer the distributor of HP sauce in SA, so we can't assist - sorry.— Pioneer Foods (@PioneerFoodsSA) February 12, 2021
Email from a “gatvol” HP Sauce fan: “I have been using this sauce for years! On chips, in recipes. There’s no substitute! Why must we be deprived of the really good condiments from the UK or USA?— Wendy Knowler (@wendyknowler) March 8, 2021
Must we make do with the local sauces which are dull and boring? I’m gatvol! 😡”
Knowler has been reliably informed that HP sauce may be available in select Pick n Pay stores from early April.
“The company that owns HP is in the process of changing their local distributor in South Africa. As soon as this is confirmed customers will see more availability of the product in stores", the local retailer revealed.
Woolworths has also offered a small glimmer of hope for HP fans that another food company may sign a deal to sell it in SA.
“We continue to monitor for an update on where the license will be awarded and we will restock products as soon as possible”, they told Knowler.
I can reveal that that limited stock HP Sauce will be available in selected PnP stores by the beginning of April. It's not available yet. Please don't bombard their call centre with queries.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Going forward, it looks like the licence will be picked up by another food company in this country.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The licences expired last May, they obviously had a lot of stock at the time.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
I've had a stream of complaints in my inbox.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Over 23 million bottles of HP Sauce are sold across the world every year.
Despite the nationwide shortage, it seems some consumers in Cape Town have been able to get their hands on it.
According to CapeTalk listeners, the sauce is currently available at UK Emporium in Milnerton and at the German Grocer/Frandale Imports stores in Milnerton and in Gardens.
Listen to the full ConsumerTalk feature below (skip to 22:36):
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hp_sauce_bottle.html?sti=mbz6st4mxhec5or5ae|&mediapopup=120677866
More from Local
SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport
Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference.Read More
City of Cape Town’s spare generating capacity provides relief for Mother City
CoCT Executive Energy Director Kadri Nassiep says while the country is on stage 2, the City will be on level 1 loadshedding.Read More
It's exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case hit the Western Cape
Health authorities in the province are today marking the anniversary of the first Covid-19 case in the Western Cape.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"
Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.Read More
New online tool allows public to report crooked cops and offers empowering info
Corruption Watch has launched a new online tool designed to empower communities with information to hold the police accountable.Read More
Western Cape hits new record for highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations
Western Cape vaccinators inoculated 1,800 healthcare workers across the province on Tuesday.Read More
Transnet and SIU launch court bid to set aside dodgy R54bn locomotive contract
Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) want the high court to overturn a controversial locomotive contract from 2014 worth R54 billion.Read More
Severe storm causing outages, load shedding will make matters worse - City of CT
The City of Cape has warned that municipal officials may take longer than usual to restore power outages due to high service request volumes.Read More
'Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park says SANParks'
TMNP has been a cash cow making over R300 million in the most recent financial statement, says journalist Tiara Walters.Read More