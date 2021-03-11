[VIDEO] SPCA animal cruelty charges against City of Cape Town for injured baboon





Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse talks to Kieno Kammies about the charges laid against the City of Cape town after a juvenile baboon from the Waterfall troop in Simons Town was left for six days with a shattered femur and eventually had to be euthanised.

The SPCA did indeed lay charges of animal cruelty against officials of the City of Cape Town. The charges relate to a baboon from the Waterfall troop that had a fractured femur and the City had failed to act in that instance to provide that baboon with veterinary care. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Watch the little baboon who later had to be euthanised in the video below:

The SPCA had to issue the City with a warning in terms of the Animals Protection Act to provide that animal with veterinary care and the City basically came back and said in a very long letter that they are not responsible for providing the baboons with veterinary care. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

This resulted in the SPCA having to intervene and secure a private wildlife veterinarian to dart the injured juvenile baboon, have him examined and x-rayed.

That baboon was left to suffer for more than six days. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

That has left us as the SPCA with no other option but to proceed with criminal charges of animal cruelty against the officials at the City of Cape Town. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Listen to the interview with Jaco Pieterse in the audio below: