SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport

11 March 2021 11:26 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Fisantekraal
Cape Winelands Airport
Rob Hersov

Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference.

Rob Hersov and partner Nick Ferguson plan to convert the old Fisantekraal airstrip into a thriving airport called the Cape Winelands Airport.

Billionaire Rob Hersov was born and bred in South Africa. But after living overseas for decades he decided to return home.

RELATED: New 'Cape Winelands Airport' in the pipeline for Mother City

I'm the lucky one. I can leave at any time. So it is my job to do and say things they can't afford to.

Rob Hersov

Hersov says he has a father who was always passionate about aviation and he himself has been involved in the airline business for years.

But Hersov gives credit for the new airport project to his friend and partner in the business Nick Ferguson for coming up with the idea.

Nick came to me one day and said, 'I've got a mad idea, will you have a look at it?' So we drove out and had a look at this airport. I kind of didn't even know it existed. It is north of Durbanville.

Rob Hersov

Hersov says for years it was used for small aircraft and has become increasingly run-down over the years.

The idea for Cape Winelands Airport is to do general aviation, not to do scheduled flights and not to compete with Cape Town International Airport.

Rob Hersov

Listen to the interview with Rob Hersov in the audio below:
























