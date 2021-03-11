SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport
Rob Hersov and partner Nick Ferguson plan to convert the old Fisantekraal airstrip into a thriving airport called the Cape Winelands Airport.
Billionaire Rob Hersov was born and bred in South Africa. But after living overseas for decades he decided to return home.
RELATED: New 'Cape Winelands Airport' in the pipeline for Mother City
I'm the lucky one. I can leave at any time. So it is my job to do and say things they can't afford to.Rob Hersov
Hersov says he has a father who was always passionate about aviation and he himself has been involved in the airline business for years.
But Hersov gives credit for the new airport project to his friend and partner in the business Nick Ferguson for coming up with the idea.
Nick came to me one day and said, 'I've got a mad idea, will you have a look at it?' So we drove out and had a look at this airport. I kind of didn't even know it existed. It is north of Durbanville.Rob Hersov
Hersov says for years it was used for small aircraft and has become increasingly run-down over the years.
The idea for Cape Winelands Airport is to do general aviation, not to do scheduled flights and not to compete with Cape Town International Airport.Rob Hersov
Listen to the interview with Rob Hersov in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/montypeter/montypeter2001/montypeter200100026/137521891-small-airplane-on-blue-sky-with-clouds-and-sunset-in-background.jpg
More from Local
HP Sauce is now a rare commodity in SA, but a new local distributor may fix that
The popular HP Sauce has been hard to find on South African shelves after Pioneer Foods opted not to renew a licencing deal to supply the brand.Read More
City of Cape Town’s spare generating capacity provides relief for Mother City
CoCT Executive Energy Director Kadri Nassiep says while the country is on stage 2, the City will be on level 1 loadshedding.Read More
It's exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case hit the Western Cape
Health authorities in the province are today marking the anniversary of the first Covid-19 case in the Western Cape.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"
Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.Read More
New online tool allows public to report crooked cops and offers empowering info
Corruption Watch has launched a new online tool designed to empower communities with information to hold the police accountable.Read More
Western Cape hits new record for highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations
Western Cape vaccinators inoculated 1,800 healthcare workers across the province on Tuesday.Read More
Transnet and SIU launch court bid to set aside dodgy R54bn locomotive contract
Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) want the high court to overturn a controversial locomotive contract from 2014 worth R54 billion.Read More
Severe storm causing outages, load shedding will make matters worse - City of CT
The City of Cape has warned that municipal officials may take longer than usual to restore power outages due to high service request volumes.Read More
'Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park says SANParks'
TMNP has been a cash cow making over R300 million in the most recent financial statement, says journalist Tiara Walters.Read More
More from Business
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"
Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.Read More
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business ventureRead More
Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90
How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his companyRead More
MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy
Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show.Read More
PnP founder Raymond Ackerman turns 90 - and he still keeps an eye on business
South African businessman Raymond Ackerman celebrates his 90th birthday with a call to CapeTalk.Read More
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?
Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are
A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.Read More
Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes
'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the studyRead More
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4
The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More