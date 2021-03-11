Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force
The 35-year-old father and husband was killed when police officers opened fire on protesting students at Wits University in Braamfontein on Wednesday.
RELATED: One man shot dead during Wits fees protest
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Mthokozisi Ntumba's grieving family in Kempton Park on Thursday morning.
Minister Cele said he could neither explain nor defend the actions of the police officers, reports Eyewitness News journalist Mia Lindeque.
RELATED: Public order policing: 'Police should only use weapons as a last resort'
No arrests have been made and Cele said that the police would cooperate with the Ipid probe.
Police Minister Bheki Cele says someone just went crazy. He says he can't really explain it or defend it but that officers will give their full cooperation.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Minister Cele came inside earlier to meet the widow and speak to the family. He left the Ipid investigators here.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The police minister has confirmed that no arrests have been yet but [adding that] they will make sure that justice is served.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The family said that they feel let down by the police. Many people are asking: How many more people must die before we can get police officers to respond adequately.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The South African Union of Students (SAUS) has slammed the South African Police Service (SAPS) for being anti-black.
SAUS spokesperson Thabo Shingange says SAPS has a long history of police brutality in South Africa.
We have a police force that - post-apartheid - is still anti-black and anti-poor structurally. They are not trained to deal with public order but are systemically racist and as many a times inhumanely and unreasonably aggressive to the extent that... they violate the rights of ordinary South Africans, including the right to life.Thabo Shingange, Spokesperson - South African Union of Students
Listen to the Eyewitness News update on The Midday Report:
Listen to Thabo Shingange on The Midday Report:
More from Local
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS
DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy.Read More
High cost of vehicles for farmers put farmworkers in overcrowded bakkies at risk
Using farm vehicles to help transport workers to their workplace does place them at risk, says Agri W Cape CEO Jannie Strydom.Read More
HP Sauce is now a rare commodity in SA, but a new local distributor may fix that
The popular HP Sauce has been hard to find on South African shelves after Pioneer Foods opted not to renew a licencing deal to supply the brand.Read More
SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport
Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference.Read More
City of Cape Town’s spare generating capacity provides relief for Mother City
CoCT Executive Energy Director Kadri Nassiep says while the country is on stage 2, the City will be on level 1 loadshedding.Read More
It's exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case hit the Western Cape
Health authorities in the province are today marking the anniversary of the first Covid-19 case in the Western Cape.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"
Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.Read More
New online tool allows public to report crooked cops and offers empowering info
Corruption Watch has launched a new online tool designed to empower communities with information to hold the police accountable.Read More
Western Cape hits new record for highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations
Western Cape vaccinators inoculated 1,800 healthcare workers across the province on Tuesday.Read More