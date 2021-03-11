Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force





The 35-year-old father and husband was killed when police officers opened fire on protesting students at Wits University in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Mthokozisi Ntumba's grieving family in Kempton Park on Thursday morning.

Minister Cele said he could neither explain nor defend the actions of the police officers, reports Eyewitness News journalist Mia Lindeque.

No arrests have been made and Cele said that the police would cooperate with the Ipid probe.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says someone just went crazy. He says he can't really explain it or defend it but that officers will give their full cooperation. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Minister Cele came inside earlier to meet the widow and speak to the family. He left the Ipid investigators here. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The police minister has confirmed that no arrests have been yet but [adding that] they will make sure that justice is served. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The family said that they feel let down by the police. Many people are asking: How many more people must die before we can get police officers to respond adequately. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The South African Union of Students (SAUS) has slammed the South African Police Service (SAPS) for being anti-black.

SAUS spokesperson Thabo Shingange says SAPS has a long history of police brutality in South Africa.

We have a police force that - post-apartheid - is still anti-black and anti-poor structurally. They are not trained to deal with public order but are systemically racist and as many a times inhumanely and unreasonably aggressive to the extent that... they violate the rights of ordinary South Africans, including the right to life. Thabo Shingange, Spokesperson - South African Union of Students

