High cost of vehicles for farmers put farmworkers in overcrowded bakkies at risk





As happens regularly when seasonal farm work picks up each year, once again four farmworkers were injured on Tuesday in the Nuy Valley near Worcester, after a vehicle's trailer in which they were being transported overturned.

Every year the questions are asked. Why are farmworkers still being transported on the back of open bakkies, trucks, or trailers?

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom speaks to Zain Johnson.

The health and safety of farmworkers is really of utmost importance, Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape

At this time of year, there is quite a lot of work being done on farms especially fruit farms because it is our peak harvesting season. Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape

We have problems in terms of people also getting onto vehicles who should not be getting onto vehicles. Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape

The driver does need to control who gets onto the vehicle, he says.

We have asked the traffic police to assist us at these points of pick-up to try and manage that the right amount of people get on trucks. Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape

Agri Western Cape implores its members to not overload vehicles, but Strydom acknowledges that the cost for farmers of this transport may be a factor.

That is probably one of the root causes as we try and get the poorest of the poor to their workplaces...the cost of transport is a substantial amount. Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape

Unfortunately, farmers are in the farming business. We are not in the transport business, so not all farms have the financial capacity to buy themselves busses. Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape

He says, therefore, farm vehicles need to be utilised and this is where the risk occurs.

It is a question of getting those people to their workplace from where they live, and it is a cost item absolutely. It is risky for sure but at this stage, it is the only means to do that. Jannie Strydom, CEO - Agri Western Cape

Listen to the statement by the Western Cape Department of Public Workers as well as the interview with Jannie Strydom from Agri Western Cape in the audio below: