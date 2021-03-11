Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS





Under level 3 of lockdown in South Africa, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) had to suspend all visits to inmates due to the risk of Covid-19 infection spread, he says.

We are back at level 1 so we have reintroduced visits but under very strict conditions so that we would avoid a situation where there infections. could be widespread Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - DCS

Call the relevant correctional facility to make a booking 24 hours before the planned visit and what time, he says.

People must make bookings beforehand so that we are able to manage it logistically so that we do not expose people to potential infections. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - DCS

Visitors must abode by Covid-19 health and safety protocols such as mask-wearing, screening, and sanitising.

Inmates will only be allowed two visitors in a calendar month.

