Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS
Under level 3 of lockdown in South Africa, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) had to suspend all visits to inmates due to the risk of Covid-19 infection spread, he says.
We are back at level 1 so we have reintroduced visits but under very strict conditions so that we would avoid a situation where there infections. could be widespreadSingabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - DCS
Call the relevant correctional facility to make a booking 24 hours before the planned visit and what time, he says.
People must make bookings beforehand so that we are able to manage it logistically so that we do not expose people to potential infections.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - DCS
Visitors must abode by Covid-19 health and safety protocols such as mask-wearing, screening, and sanitising.
Inmates will only be allowed two visitors in a calendar month.
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
