Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS

Today at 15:10
EWN: Wits University: Student debt is a global “crisis”
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:16
Insufficient evidence to prosecute protesting Wits students
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phindi Mjonondwane NPA spokesperson
Today at 15:20
EWN: NSFAS to release funds for First year students
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
DA's Steenhuisen heads to Stellenbosch following alleged Afrikaans ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Today at 15:40
Are more and more companies considering a 4 Day work - week ?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Barnes - Author of The 4 Day Week
Today at 15:50
UWC clears all students for registration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gasant Abarder
Today at 15:50
Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim injuries incurred on the job!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi - General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Transport MEC meets with e-hailing drivers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 16:10
Whats the latest regarding the Wits fees protest action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nondumiso Lethuso - Wits Student Journalist
Today at 16:20
Gazette confirms that domestic workers are now covered under the act for illness or injury contracted at work
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vuyo Mafata - Chief Financial Officer at Unemployment Insurance Fund
Today at 16:20
Transnet-related evidence from former Transnet CFO, Anoj Singh, presented to Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:33
What's Trending with Colin Cullis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Rustenburg Rapid bus system
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Obed Moleele, Acting - Director Roads and Transport in Rusternburg
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
"Something inside me broke today..." Dr Jean-Paul Solomon in conversation with Koketso Sachane.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jean-Paul Solomon - Sociology lecturer at NWU
Today at 17:10
Why is local procurement is low
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Tebogo Makube, DTIC industrial procurement chief director
Today at 17:20
Eish-kom and the weekend ahead.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 17:46
Goodluck release new single! Second single off acoustic album ‘Up Close’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jules Goodluck
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank annual earnings fall by 43% and declares a 76% lower divided than last year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:13
Aspen results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 18:40
Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Hanratty - CEO at Sanlam
Today at 18:53
ZOOM: Side Hustle - Where do you find a side hustle idea?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Levingers Dry Cleaners navigating the global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yadhir Mooloo - CEO of Levingers Dry Cleaners
Today at 19:18
Zoom: Small Business Focus - Growing your business to so it can carry the heavier loads of complexity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Latest Local
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy. 11 March 2021 2:36 PM
High cost of vehicles for farmers put farmworkers in overcrowded bakkies at risk Using farm vehicles to help transport workers to their workplace does place them at risk, says Agri W Cape CEO Jannie Strydom. 11 March 2021 2:05 PM
Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba who was allegedly shot dead by police during a student protes... 11 March 2021 2:03 PM
View all Local
Public order policing: 'Police should only use weapons as a last resort' Independent researcher in policing David Bruce says weapons should only be used on command but these standards are not applied. 11 March 2021 7:31 AM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
One man shot dead during Wits fees protest EWN reporter Thando Kubheka says the man not part of the protest but was caught in the crossfire between cops and students. 10 March 2021 1:56 PM
View all Politics
SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference. 11 March 2021 11:26 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about" Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index. 10 March 2021 8:11 PM
View all Business
Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert Are virtual bank cards safe to use? Justmoney marketing boss Shafeeka Anthony says digital cards offer an extra layer of protectio... 10 March 2021 3:16 PM
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes. 10 March 2021 2:20 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS

11 March 2021 2:36 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Prisons
COVID-19
prison visits
DCS

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy.

Under level 3 of lockdown in South Africa, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) had to suspend all visits to inmates due to the risk of Covid-19 infection spread, he says.

We are back at level 1 so we have reintroduced visits but under very strict conditions so that we would avoid a situation where there infections. could be widespread

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - DCS

Call the relevant correctional facility to make a booking 24 hours before the planned visit and what time, he says.

People must make bookings beforehand so that we are able to manage it logistically so that we do not expose people to potential infections.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - DCS

Visitors must abode by Covid-19 health and safety protocols such as mask-wearing, screening, and sanitising.

Inmates will only be allowed two visitors in a calendar month.

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




11 March 2021 2:36 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Prisons
COVID-19
prison visits
DCS

More from Local

High cost of vehicles for farmers put farmworkers in overcrowded bakkies at risk

11 March 2021 2:05 PM

Using farm vehicles to help transport workers to their workplace does place them at risk, says Agri W Cape CEO Jannie Strydom.

Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force

11 March 2021 2:03 PM

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba who was allegedly shot dead by police during a student protest.

HP Sauce is now a rare commodity in SA, but a new local distributor may fix that

11 March 2021 11:33 AM

The popular HP Sauce has been hard to find on South African shelves after Pioneer Foods opted not to renew a licencing deal to supply the brand.

SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport

11 March 2021 11:26 AM

Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference.

City of Cape Town’s spare generating capacity provides relief for Mother City

11 March 2021 9:30 AM

CoCT Executive Energy Director Kadri Nassiep says while the country is on stage 2, the City will be on level 1 loadshedding.

It's exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case hit the Western Cape

11 March 2021 9:27 AM

Health authorities in the province are today marking the anniversary of the first Covid-19 case in the Western Cape.

Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you

10 March 2021 8:46 PM

Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"

10 March 2021 8:11 PM

Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.

New online tool allows public to report crooked cops and offers empowering info

10 March 2021 6:12 PM

Corruption Watch has launched a new online tool designed to empower communities with information to hold the police accountable.

Western Cape hits new record for highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations

10 March 2021 4:54 PM

Western Cape vaccinators inoculated 1,800 healthcare workers across the province on Tuesday.

More from Politics

Public order policing: 'Police should only use weapons as a last resort'

11 March 2021 7:31 AM

Independent researcher in policing David Bruce says weapons should only be used on command but these standards are not applied.

'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'

10 March 2021 7:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture

One man shot dead during Wits fees protest

10 March 2021 1:56 PM

EWN reporter Thando Kubheka says the man not part of the protest but was caught in the crossfire between cops and students.

'Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park says SANParks'

10 March 2021 11:30 AM

TMNP has been a cash cow making over R300 million in the most recent financial statement, says journalist Tiara Walters.

MPs' choice to boot or keep Public Protector will be a watershed moment for ANC

10 March 2021 9:12 AM

Analyst Ralph Mathekga says the ANC has been pushed into a corner regarding Public Protector Mkhwebane and needs to act.

SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4

9 March 2021 6:36 PM

The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Group behind xenophobic attacks in Durban claim to be MKMVA members

9 March 2021 2:47 PM

The mob responsible for the attack on foreign vendors in the Durban CBD on Monday are purportedly members of the MKMVA in KZN.

Mazzone: I believe MPs can put political ideologies aside for Mkhwebane motion

9 March 2021 10:19 AM

Parliamentarians will soon decide on whether to approve an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction

8 March 2021 7:46 PM

Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom.

Crucial meeting between Zuma and ANC top six expected to take place virtually

8 March 2021 2:04 PM

It appears former president Jacob Zuma is no longer meeting with the ANC top six officials at Luthuli House as initially planned.

Trending

City of Cape Town’s spare generating capacity provides relief for Mother City

Local

[VIDEO] SPCA animal cruelty charges against City of Cape Town for injured baboon

Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force

Local

EWN Highlights

Cabinet approves extension of national state of disaster to 15 April

11 March 2021 3:12 PM

Prince William denies British royal family is 'racist'

11 March 2021 2:42 PM

Gigaba did not 'make' my career, Gama tells Zondo Inquiry

11 March 2021 2:30 PM

