'We lost our 13-year-old son but he lives on in others through organ donation'

11 March 2021 6:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Organ Donation
Organ donor
Organ Donor Foundation
Cathy Bewsher
Nathan Bewsher

Mother Cathy Bewsher is raising awareness about organ donation after her son's organs saved the lives of four people who were previously facing terminal illnesses.

The Joburg-based mom lost her son Nathan during lockdown last year after he sustained a severe head trauma that left him brain-dead.

Nathan would have turned 14 earlier this week. But Cathy says her son's death was not in vain because he saved four lives through organ donation.

It gives us some comfort that we've managed to create a legacy for him and save four people. They are still alive today because of his sacrifice. The sudden ending of his short life was not in vain, and he does live on in others.

Cathy Bewsher

Nathan tripped and fell during a morning jog in June last year and he sustained severe injuries to the head.

When he was found in the neighbour’s driveway, he was unresponsive.

Nathan was put on life support and spent six days in a coma because he was unable to breathe on his own.

He had irreversibly fatal cerebral edema, also known as brain swelling.

Facing an unimaginable tragedy, his family was left with a decision to either let his organs shut down naturally or to consider organ donation.

It was nothing that their family had previously discussed, but Cathy says her husband and daughter agreed that Nathan would have wanted to make a difference in other people's lives.

The Bewsher family hopes that their experience will encourage others to consider organ donation and raise awareness about the cause.

We were left with a choice to either let him pass away naturally on his own as his organs would slowly shut down by themselves or to consider allowing him to become an organ donor and potentially save the lives of others.

Cathy Bewsher

Despite the best efforts of all the wonderful doctors and nurses, it just became apparent that he would never regain consciousness. He had suffered permanent and irreversible brain death.

Cathy Bewsher

It was quite a traumatic situation to find ourselves in.

Cathy Bewsher

The biggest factor for us is that we just didn't want his death to be in vain. We knew that there was nothing we could do to bring him back from this point.

Cathy Bewsher

Knowing the kind and generous boy that he was, he actually made our decision quite easy. Between my husband, my daughter, and I, our decision was instantly unanimous because we do believe that that is what he would have wanted.

Cathy Bewsher

He was our little wingman in every sense of the word... He was the most gentle, respectful, and kind child who seemed to bring happiness to everyone's lives who he touched.

Cathy Bewsher

According to the Organ Donor Foundation, there are more than 4,300 South African adults and children, who are currently awaiting organ transplants and could die if donors are not found.

Less than 0.02% of South Africa’s population are organ donors.

In honour of Nathan's 14th birthday, more than R100,000 has been raised for the Organ Donor Foundation through a charitable 5km running event.

The Pirates Road Running in Johannesburg has created a fundraising birthday run in aid of the Organ Donor Foundation.

The virtual run/walk is open to anyone from across the country and has had 640 entrants so far. Click here to sign up and join Nathan’s Birthday Run/Walk.

Click here to learn more about the Organ Donor Foundation.

Listen to the moving story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:




