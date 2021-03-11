DA's Steenhuisen slams Stellenbosch University for alleged ‘English-only’ agenda





Steenhuisen visited Stellenbosch University on Wednesday after reports that students were banned from speaking Afrikaans at their residences, in public, and even on park benches on campus.

During discussions with students on campus, Steenhuisen says he discovered that the ‘English-only’ position was a widespread sentiment at the institution.

However, Stellenbosch University has issued a statement saying it has implemented no such directive.

"There is neither an English-only policy in residences, nor should students be prohibited from speaking Afrikaans or any other language", the university said.

The institution is apparently investigating the allegations and claims that any "English-only policy" would be an incorrect implementation of the university's 2016 language policy.

Meanwhile, Steenhuisen believes that university management is being disingenuous and warned that language-based discrimination is an infringement of Constitutional rights.

Steenhuisnes says his party will be laying a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission and CRL Rights Commission as well as drive the issue in Parliament.

Today we embarked on a fact-finding mission to the Stellenbosch University after reports that students were banned from speaking Afrikaans at their residences, in public, and even on park benches on campus.



Mother tongue education must be expanded, not attacked in society! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/uZMVRdGBDT — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) March 10, 2021

This is a disturbing development and an infringement of the rights that are enshrined in the Constitution. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

Yesterday, speaking to students from a variety of residences on the campus, it is the same practice there. And we are hearing reports that it extends to other campuses of Stellenbosch University, including the medical school. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

This is not an isolated incident and it points to a far wider issue. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

It's about any mother-tongue other than English. They are not allowed to converse with each other in that. That's completely wrong. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

We have 11 official languages. They all have the same status. But what we are seeing here is one language - English - crowding out the rights of those other languages. That is not the spirit of the Constitution... No one language should have preference over another one. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive: