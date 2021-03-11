Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
'We lost our 13-year-old son but he lives on in others through organ donation' Mother Cathy Bewsher is raising awareness about organ donation after her son's organs saved the lives of four people who were prev... 11 March 2021 6:38 PM
View all Local
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy. 11 March 2021 2:36 PM
Public order policing: 'Police should only use weapons as a last resort' Independent researcher in policing David Bruce says weapons should only be used on command but these standards are not applied. 11 March 2021 7:31 AM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
View all Politics
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19. 11 March 2021 8:09 PM
Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings Standard Bank has been hammered by Covid-19, but CEO Sim Tshabalala is positive about signs of SA economic recovery in 2021. 11 March 2021 6:40 PM
SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference. 11 March 2021 11:26 AM
View all Business
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert Are virtual bank cards safe to use? Justmoney marketing boss Shafeeka Anthony says digital cards offer an extra layer of protectio... 10 March 2021 3:16 PM
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes. 10 March 2021 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave

11 March 2021 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Patrice Motsepe
Sanlam
Dividend
sanlam results
African Rainbow Life
COVID-19
headline earnings
Paul Hanratty

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19.

Sanlam - Africa’s largest insurance group - has posted a 24% rise in headline earnings for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020.

New business volumes rose 25% to over R300 billion for the first time, it said.

Sanlam will pay out a dividend of 300 cents per share, a decrease of 10% on the prior year dividend.

Picture: @sanlam/Twitter

CEO Paul Hanratty said Sanlam has decided to dissolve the stand-alone African Rainbow Life business after less than two years.

While the African Rainbow Life brand will no longer be used, parts will be absorbed into Sanlam's existing SAfrican business.

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks Hanratty about the increase in death claims as the pandemic took hold.

We refer to what we call excess deaths - so deaths over and above what we'd expect in a normal year - and last year for ourselves, about half a billion Rand higher than normal. Across the whole industry it will be higher than that.

Paul Hanratty, Group CEO - Sanlam

Hanratty expects the excess death figure to be two to three times worse this year than last year.

During the second wave of Covid In January/February they've already seen 50-60% higher claims than the peak of the first wave.

Sanlam expects "two-and-a-half" more waves - one small wave and two larger ones.

I think we've seen that every time you ease up on restrictions on people you naturally see a pickup, because this is a contagious disease.

Paul Hanratty, Group CEO - Sanlam

Surely it's in big business' best interests to ensure that South Africans get vaccinated as quickly as possible?

They already have an initiative going with government to push the vaccination programme says Hanratty.

Possibly, as the communication rollout comes, the situation won't seem quite as bleak perhaps as the picture gets painted.

Paul Hanratty, Group CEO - Sanlam

I think we're very blessed to have a wonderful private medical system and infrastructure. Once we get going we'll be able to practically roll these vaccines out very well.

Paul Hanratty, Group CEO - Sanlam

The objective is by March next year to have significantly vaccinated the part of the population that needs to be vaccinated... Our industry is more affected than any other so we are at the forefront of wanting to see it happen.

Paul Hanratty, Group CEO - Sanlam

At the same time, he says, we have to accept that while a vaccination programme is a vital tool in the battle against Covid-19, it is not a silver bullet.

Listen to the full interview with the Sanlam CEO on The Money Show:




11 March 2021 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Patrice Motsepe
Sanlam
Dividend
sanlam results
African Rainbow Life
COVID-19
headline earnings
Paul Hanratty

More from Business

Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you

11 March 2021 8:52 PM

If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses

11 March 2021 7:23 PM

Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings

11 March 2021 6:40 PM

Standard Bank has been hammered by Covid-19, but CEO Sim Tshabalala is positive about signs of SA economic recovery in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport

11 March 2021 11:26 AM

Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you

10 March 2021 8:46 PM

Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"

10 March 2021 8:11 PM

Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'

10 March 2021 7:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90

10 March 2021 7:15 PM

How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his company

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy

10 March 2021 6:51 PM

Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PnP founder Raymond Ackerman turns 90 - and he still keeps an eye on business

10 March 2021 12:17 PM

South African businessman Raymond Ackerman celebrates his 90th birthday with a call to CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town’s spare generating capacity provides relief for Mother City

Local

[VIDEO] SPCA animal cruelty charges against City of Cape Town for injured baboon

Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force

Local

EWN Highlights

Turn it around: Ex-heroin addict goes from street to starting own fashion label

11 March 2021 9:12 PM

UN chief warns of risk of famine for millions around the world

11 March 2021 8:06 PM

Third MP hit in graft scandal roiling Merkel's conservatives

11 March 2021 8:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA