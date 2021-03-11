Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.
'We lost our 13-year-old son but he lives on in others through organ donation' Mother Cathy Bewsher is raising awareness about organ donation after her son's organs saved the lives of four people who were prev...
'We lost our 13-year-old son but he lives on in others through organ donation' Mother Cathy Bewsher is raising awareness about organ donation after her son's organs saved the lives of four people who were prev... 11 March 2021 6:38 PM
View all Local
Public order policing: 'Police should only use weapons as a last resort' Independent researcher in policing David Bruce says weapons should only be used on command but these standards are not applied.
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture...
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
View all Politics
Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings Standard Bank has been hammered by Covid-19, but CEO Sim Tshabalala is positive about signs of SA economic recovery in 2021.
SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference.
SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference. 11 March 2021 11:26 AM
View all Business
Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert Are virtual bank cards safe to use? Justmoney marketing boss Shafeeka Anthony says digital cards offer an extra layer of protectio...
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes.
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes. 10 March 2021 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch...
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome.
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure.
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family.
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic.
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates.
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture...
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses

11 March 2021 7:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.

Airbnb has taken a knock with the various stages of lockdown and travel restrictions both in South Africa and abroad.

Now the popular accommodation platform is getting wise to win-win partnerships that will help revive local tourism.

RELATED: South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Velma Corcoran, Airbnb South Africa's Country Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa.

We've been encouraged by the way we can work with local partners to try and think through how we can support economic recovery to tourism.

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb

The mutual benefit of partnering has already seen Airbnb teaming up with a tourism company in the Western Cape.

As part of the drive to promote the province as a destination for digital nomads, they can get discounts of up 50% for longer stays.

We've just launched a partnership with Wesgro to reposition the Western Cape as a remote working destination, taking advantage of the trend around more flexible stays.

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb

Airbnb's latest partnership sees it teaming up with South African Tourism and SnapScan in Johannesburg.

The initiative aims to support local businesses and gives clients more bang for their buck at the same time.

Our hosts have always recommended their most-loved businesses to their guests. Through Covid it's been those businesses that have been the hardest hit.

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb

We started off by creating a local Jozi guide with some of the hosts' most-loved spots. And then we've partnered with SnapScan. If you go into any one of the businesses on the map and pay with your SnapScan app and spend R250, you get R75 back.

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb

What we're hoping is that you and your listeners will download the map and go into these local businesses and then spend some money to get some money back so you can spend some more!

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb

Corcoran is optimistic about the outlook for domestic travel.

People who've been locked up in their homes for the past year are swopping those homes for other homes near beaches, in rural areas, in mountains or the bush...

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb

There's this collision of living, working, and travelling so we see an increase in remote working and longer-term stays.

Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb

For more from Airbnb's Velma Corcoran, take a listen:




Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you

11 March 2021 8:52 PM

If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave

11 March 2021 8:09 PM

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19.

Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings

11 March 2021 6:40 PM

Standard Bank has been hammered by Covid-19, but CEO Sim Tshabalala is positive about signs of SA economic recovery in 2021.

SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport

11 March 2021 11:26 AM

Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference.

Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you

10 March 2021 8:46 PM

Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"

10 March 2021 8:11 PM

Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.

'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'

10 March 2021 7:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture

Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90

10 March 2021 7:15 PM

How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his company

MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy

10 March 2021 6:51 PM

Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show.

PnP founder Raymond Ackerman turns 90 - and he still keeps an eye on business

10 March 2021 12:17 PM

South African businessman Raymond Ackerman celebrates his 90th birthday with a call to CapeTalk.

Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you

11 March 2021 8:52 PM

If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

'We lost our 13-year-old son but he lives on in others through organ donation'

11 March 2021 6:38 PM

Mother Cathy Bewsher is raising awareness about organ donation after her son's organs saved the lives of four people who were previously facing terminal illnesses.

DA's Steenhuisen slams Stellenbosch University for alleged ‘English-only’ agenda

11 March 2021 4:28 PM

DA leader John Steenhuisen says he's disturbed by the claims that Afrikaans-speaking Maties students are not allowed to speak their mother tongue.

Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS

11 March 2021 2:36 PM

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy.

High cost of vehicles for farmers put farmworkers in overcrowded bakkies at risk

11 March 2021 2:05 PM

Using farm vehicles to help transport workers to their workplace does place them at risk, says Agri W Cape CEO Jannie Strydom.

Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force

11 March 2021 2:03 PM

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba who was allegedly shot dead by police during a student protest.

HP Sauce is now a rare commodity in SA, but a new local distributor may fix that

11 March 2021 11:33 AM

The popular HP Sauce has been hard to find on South African shelves after Pioneer Foods opted not to renew a licencing deal to supply the brand.

SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport

11 March 2021 11:26 AM

Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference.

City of Cape Town’s spare generating capacity provides relief for Mother City

11 March 2021 9:30 AM

CoCT Executive Energy Director Kadri Nassiep says while the country is on stage 2, the City will be on level 1 loadshedding.

It's exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case hit the Western Cape

11 March 2021 9:27 AM

Health authorities in the province are today marking the anniversary of the first Covid-19 case in the Western Cape.

Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you

11 March 2021 8:52 PM

If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you

10 March 2021 8:46 PM

Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert

10 March 2021 3:16 PM

Are virtual bank cards safe to use? Justmoney marketing boss Shafeeka Anthony says digital cards offer an extra layer of protection.

Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey

10 March 2021 2:20 PM

Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes.

[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?

9 March 2021 8:53 PM

Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.

Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are

9 March 2021 8:14 PM

A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.

Date night: Why it's so important to prioritise our love relationships

9 March 2021 4:15 PM

Even one hour that you go for a coffee date or take a walk together in your neighbourhood makes a difference, says Sihle Masukela.

'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear

8 March 2021 9:28 AM

A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks

6 March 2021 1:47 PM

MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E Carter on ’Coming 2 America'.

Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis

6 March 2021 12:43 PM

A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 years.

