Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
Airbnb has taken a knock with the various stages of lockdown and travel restrictions both in South Africa and abroad.
Now the popular accommodation platform is getting wise to win-win partnerships that will help revive local tourism.
RELATED: South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Velma Corcoran, Airbnb South Africa's Country Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa.
We've been encouraged by the way we can work with local partners to try and think through how we can support economic recovery to tourism.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
The mutual benefit of partnering has already seen Airbnb teaming up with a tourism company in the Western Cape.
As part of the drive to promote the province as a destination for digital nomads, they can get discounts of up 50% for longer stays.
We've just launched a partnership with Wesgro to reposition the Western Cape as a remote working destination, taking advantage of the trend around more flexible stays.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
Airbnb's latest partnership sees it teaming up with South African Tourism and SnapScan in Johannesburg.
The initiative aims to support local businesses and gives clients more bang for their buck at the same time.
Our hosts have always recommended their most-loved businesses to their guests. Through Covid it's been those businesses that have been the hardest hit.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
We started off by creating a local Jozi guide with some of the hosts' most-loved spots. And then we've partnered with SnapScan. If you go into any one of the businesses on the map and pay with your SnapScan app and spend R250, you get R75 back.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
What we're hoping is that you and your listeners will download the map and go into these local businesses and then spend some money to get some money back so you can spend some more!Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
Corcoran is optimistic about the outlook for domestic travel.
People who've been locked up in their homes for the past year are swopping those homes for other homes near beaches, in rural areas, in mountains or the bush...Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
There's this collision of living, working, and travelling so we see an increase in remote working and longer-term stays.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
For more from Airbnb's Velma Corcoran, take a listen:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petrovichvadim/petrovichvadim2101/petrovichvadim210100244/162389902-cheerful-caucasian-female-barista-and-african-american-male-barista-standing-behind-a-countertop-in-.jpg
More from Business
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19.Read More
Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings
Standard Bank has been hammered by Covid-19, but CEO Sim Tshabalala is positive about signs of SA economic recovery in 2021.Read More
SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport
Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"
Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.Read More
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business ventureRead More
Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90
How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his companyRead More
MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy
Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show.Read More
PnP founder Raymond Ackerman turns 90 - and he still keeps an eye on business
South African businessman Raymond Ackerman celebrates his 90th birthday with a call to CapeTalk.Read More
More from Local
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
'We lost our 13-year-old son but he lives on in others through organ donation'
Mother Cathy Bewsher is raising awareness about organ donation after her son's organs saved the lives of four people who were previously facing terminal illnesses.Read More
DA's Steenhuisen slams Stellenbosch University for alleged ‘English-only’ agenda
DA leader John Steenhuisen says he's disturbed by the claims that Afrikaans-speaking Maties students are not allowed to speak their mother tongue.Read More
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS
DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy.Read More
High cost of vehicles for farmers put farmworkers in overcrowded bakkies at risk
Using farm vehicles to help transport workers to their workplace does place them at risk, says Agri W Cape CEO Jannie Strydom.Read More
Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force
Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba who was allegedly shot dead by police during a student protest.Read More
HP Sauce is now a rare commodity in SA, but a new local distributor may fix that
The popular HP Sauce has been hard to find on South African shelves after Pioneer Foods opted not to renew a licencing deal to supply the brand.Read More
SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport
Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference.Read More
City of Cape Town’s spare generating capacity provides relief for Mother City
CoCT Executive Energy Director Kadri Nassiep says while the country is on stage 2, the City will be on level 1 loadshedding.Read More
It's exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case hit the Western Cape
Health authorities in the province are today marking the anniversary of the first Covid-19 case in the Western Cape.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert
Are virtual bank cards safe to use? Justmoney marketing boss Shafeeka Anthony says digital cards offer an extra layer of protection.Read More
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey
Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes.Read More
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?
Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are
A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.Read More
Date night: Why it's so important to prioritise our love relationships
Even one hour that you go for a coffee date or take a walk together in your neighbourhood makes a difference, says Sihle Masukela.Read More
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear
A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks
MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E Carter on ’Coming 2 America'.Read More
Don't normalise intense period pain - Cape Town mom on battle with endometriosis
A Cape Town mother says her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by three different doctors and she was only diagnosed after 15 years.Read More