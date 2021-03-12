Streaming issues? Report here
'It was very intentional' - Wits student journo who was shot with rubber bullets

12 March 2021 7:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Wits student protest
Police Brutality
Wits University
SANEF
Wits student journalist
Nondumiso Lehutso
Wits asinamali protest

Wits student journalist Nondumiso Lehutso describes how she was shot twice by an armed police officer while covering the student protests.

Lehutso is one of two student journalists from the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) who were shot by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Wednesday.

They were wounded while covering the protests over the financial exclusion of some students at the university.

An innocent bystander, Mthokozisi Ntumba, was killed when police opened fire on students in Braamfontein near the institution.

RELATED: Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force

Lehutso and her colleague Aphelele Buqwana were ordered by the police to run and leave the scene only to be shot and injured by the same police officer.

The pair were reporting for Voice of Wits (VowFM) and Wits Vuvuzela.

Lehutso says she was shot twice on her right leg and butt. She tells CapeTalk that the police officer in question shot her deliberately.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has condemned the callous shooting of the journalists and called on police watchdog Ipid and National Police Commissioner to investigate the brutality of these SAPS officers.

I had to be told by first aid ladies... that I've been shot. I hadn't felt it because I was so shocked. I was in shock at what had happened... It was very scary.

Nondumiso Lehutso, Student journalist at Wits

I was taking video footage... three police officers approached the crowd and two of them had had the rubber bullet [weapons] and as they were walking towards the crowd of protesters... the one officer dispatched a [stun] grenade and just threw it violently towards the students.

Nondumiso Lehutso, Student journalist at Wits

We're running towards our campus and one of the police officers who shot me was behind me. He was saying, "Run, baleka, baleka [run]!" Not even 10 seconds later he literally drew up his weapon and he shot me twice right behind my thigh and the one on my right butt cheek.

Nondumiso Lehutso, Student journalist at Wits

This was not something that was done by mistake. It was a very intentional shot. Two of them.

Nondumiso Lehutso, Student journalist at Wits

I wasn't allegedly shot by a police officer. I was shot by a police officer.

Nondumiso Lehutso, Student journalist at Wits

Listen to Nondumiso Lehutso on Afternoon Drive:




