South Africa needs additional measures to root out fake PCR tests - Airlink CEO





Foster has proposed that South African authorities enforce a QR Code system to combat fraudulent PCR test result certificates.

Passengers travelling to and from the country are required to provide a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test certificate, issued by an accredited laboratory, within 72 hours before the date of travel.

But the prevalence of fraudulent PCR tests in South Africa has become a concerning issue.

According to Foster, fake PCR tests have contributed to the ongoing travel bans placed on the country, in addition to fears around the 501Y.V2 variant.

He says South Africa should follow Mozambique's lead in implementing QR Code technologically for the authentication of PCR test results.

All PCR test certificates in Mozambique are printed with a QR code which can be scanned to verify the authenticity of the document, he explains to CapeTalk.

We are not talking about the fraudulence of PCR tests just in South Africa. This is a phenomenon throughout the world. Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

In addition to the scares around the various mutations of the virus - including the one that is dubbed the 'South African variant' - this has partly caused many of the travel bans to and from Southern African countries. Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

Every time a laboratory in Mozambique does a PCR test, they place a QR code on the test certificate for anybody who needs to test the certificate's authenticity... I think it's something that we should be looking at here in South Africa. Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

The travel bans to and from South Africa have had a massive impact on the tourism sector, on hospitality, and on air travel. Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

We know that PCR testing is here to stay, and if we can find a way to assist the world in lifting travel bans to and from South Africa we will see the enticement of travelling, which is absolutely desired by the hospitality and air transportation sectors. Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

