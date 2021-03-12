South Africa needs additional measures to root out fake PCR tests - Airlink CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
City of Cape Town launches its new mobile business hub to stimulate smme sectors
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:05
Reaction from King Goodwill Zwelithini- The people and the province react. EWN KZN Reporter shares how the mood is.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:07
Fees Must Fall protest: Cape Town
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
#FeesMustFall - Why is there never progress after deals are made? Why can't we scrap historical debt?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rekgotsofetse Chikane
Today at 12:10
King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBekhuzulu has passed away at the age of 72 this after he had been in hospital for weeks.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Sihawukele Ngubane of the Royal Household Trust
Today at 12:15
King Goodwill Zwelithini dies - analysis as King of apartheid homelands
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Today at 12:15
The VBS matter is before the magistrate. There are two separate first appearances - both in connection with VBS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Registering of births
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:23
The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Anoj Singh.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:27
Patrice Motsepe to become the president of CAF
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...
Today at 12:27
WITS Students continue to protest- some members of the SRC have been suspended.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kanakana Mudzanani - Treasurer General
Today at 12:40
Researchers discover new COVID-19 variants in three South African provinces
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Prof Burtram Fielding, Director of Research at UWC
Today at 12:45
Activist takes US police to court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
BRADLEY D STEYN
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Trail guides to undertake epic SPCA Trails 4 Tails trek from Cape Point to Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Binny Ridgeway
Today at 13:35
Book Club 1 - Exclusive Books turns 70 and Cape Talkers get to celebrate by nominating worthy beneficiaries to receive 70 books
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Bricker
Today at 13:45
Book Club 2: Time of the Writer festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siphindile Hlongwa
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:13
SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co partnership and crowdfunding campaign
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - MIES (luxury body & skin care)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marlese Wallis - Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products.
No Items to show
South Africa needs additional measures to root out fake PCR tests - Airlink CEO

12 March 2021
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Air travel
Airlink
Airlink CEO Rodger Foster
PCR tests
Covid-19 PCR test
fake PCR tests

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster says fake PCR tests for Covid-19 are having a damaging effect on travel to and from South Africa.

Foster has proposed that South African authorities enforce a QR Code system to combat fraudulent PCR test result certificates.

Passengers travelling to and from the country are required to provide a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test certificate, issued by an accredited laboratory, within 72 hours before the date of travel.

But the prevalence of fraudulent PCR tests in South Africa has become a concerning issue.

According to Foster, fake PCR tests have contributed to the ongoing travel bans placed on the country, in addition to fears around the 501Y.V2 variant.

He says South Africa should follow Mozambique's lead in implementing QR Code technologically for the authentication of PCR test results.

All PCR test certificates in Mozambique are printed with a QR code which can be scanned to verify the authenticity of the document, he explains to CapeTalk.

We are not talking about the fraudulence of PCR tests just in South Africa. This is a phenomenon throughout the world.

Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

In addition to the scares around the various mutations of the virus - including the one that is dubbed the 'South African variant' - this has partly caused many of the travel bans to and from Southern African countries.

Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

Every time a laboratory in Mozambique does a PCR test, they place a QR code on the test certificate for anybody who needs to test the certificate's authenticity... I think it's something that we should be looking at here in South Africa.

Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

The travel bans to and from South Africa have had a massive impact on the tourism sector, on hospitality, and on air travel.

Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

We know that PCR testing is here to stay, and if we can find a way to assist the world in lifting travel bans to and from South Africa we will see the enticement of travelling, which is absolutely desired by the hospitality and air transportation sectors.

Rodger Foster, CEO and MD - Airlink

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:




