'Missing middle' automatically excluded from Nzimande's NSFAS announcement: USAF
On Thursday, Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande announced that his department would provide additional funding to National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for first-time students.
NSFAS has previously been unable to confirm funding for prospective first-year students due to a funding shortfall.
Asa result, a number of universities opted to extend their registration periods to accommodate students who are having difficulties getting funding from NSFAS.
Nzimande says Cabinet has decided to release funding for all deserving students so that registrations and admissions can be finalised for the 2021 academic year.
The decision comes amid student protests at Wits University about financial exclusion and historic debt, in which one man died.
RELATED: Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force
While some have welcomed the release of more NSFAS funds, Universities South Africa (USAF) has pointed out that Nzimande's announment does not make any povision for the so-called missing middle students.
Missing middle students typically have an annual household income of between R350,000 and R600,000.
To qualify for NSFAS, annual household income must be R350,000 or less.
Dr. Linda Meyer, the director of operations at USAF, says Nzimande's intervention will not make the funding crisis go away.
She says the government needs a comprehensive and financially stable student funding model or else student protests are likely to continue every year.
The NSFAS system only pays for students that are completing their first degree. It doesn't pay for any postgraduate studies. The students in the missing middle are automatically excluded from this. There's nowhere that they can get money unless it's a personal loan from a bank or a bursary that they are awarded.Dr Linda Meyer, Director of Operations and Sector Support - Universities South Africa
These [missing middle] students are left completely out of the loop. This is the [reason for] perpetual protests that we see every year because these students have historic debt, they have bad debt and they are unable to raise registration fees and make minimum payments for entry into universities.Dr Linda Meyer, Director of Operations and Sector Support - Universities South Africa
These proliferated interventions, if it is not in a coherent system where we address a financially stable model that is underpinned by policy certainty, this problem is not going to go away.Dr Linda Meyer, Director of Operations and Sector Support - Universities South Africa
For this missing middle category, we have made inroads with corporates and with Sector Education & Training Authorities (Setas).Dr Linda Meyer, Director of Operations and Sector Support - Universities South Africa
Listen to the discussion for more info:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/milkos/milkos1905/milkos190501503/123593966-african-teenager-typing-on-laptop-browsing-information-preparing-project-in-cafe-empty-space.jpg
More from Local
'It was very intentional' - Wits student journo who was shot with rubber bullets
Wits student journalist Nondumiso Lehutso describes how she was shot twice by an armed police officer while covering the student protests.Read More
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.Read More
'We lost our 13-year-old son but he lives on in others through organ donation'
Mother Cathy Bewsher is raising awareness about organ donation after her son's organs saved the lives of four people who were previously facing terminal illnesses.Read More
DA's Steenhuisen slams Stellenbosch University for alleged ‘English-only’ agenda
DA leader John Steenhuisen says he's disturbed by the claims that Afrikaans-speaking Maties students are not allowed to speak their mother tongue.Read More
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS
DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy.Read More
High cost of vehicles for farmers put farmworkers in overcrowded bakkies at risk
Using farm vehicles to help transport workers to their workplace does place them at risk, says Agri W Cape CEO Jannie Strydom.Read More
Ipid probes Wits protest death and student union slams 'anti-black' police force
Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba who was allegedly shot dead by police during a student protest.Read More
HP Sauce is now a rare commodity in SA, but a new local distributor may fix that
The popular HP Sauce has been hard to find on South African shelves after Pioneer Foods opted not to renew a licencing deal to supply the brand.Read More
SA billionaire who sold business to Warren Buffet behind Cape Winelands Airport
Cape Town-born Rob Hersov returned to South Africa after many years overseas to try and help make a difference.Read More