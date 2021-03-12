'Missing middle' automatically excluded from Nzimande's NSFAS announcement: USAF





On Thursday, Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande announced that his department would provide additional funding to National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for first-time students.

NSFAS has previously been unable to confirm funding for prospective first-year students due to a funding shortfall.

Asa result, a number of universities opted to extend their registration periods to accommodate students who are having difficulties getting funding from NSFAS.

Nzimande says Cabinet has decided to release funding for all deserving students so that registrations and admissions can be finalised for the 2021 academic year.

The decision comes amid student protests at Wits University about financial exclusion and historic debt, in which one man died.

While some have welcomed the release of more NSFAS funds, Universities South Africa (USAF) has pointed out that Nzimande's announment does not make any povision for the so-called missing middle students.

Missing middle students typically have an annual household income of between R350,000 and R600,000.

To qualify for NSFAS, annual household income must be R350,000 or less.

Dr. Linda Meyer, the director of operations at USAF, says Nzimande's intervention will not make the funding crisis go away.

She says the government needs a comprehensive and financially stable student funding model or else student protests are likely to continue every year.

The NSFAS system only pays for students that are completing their first degree. It doesn't pay for any postgraduate studies. The students in the missing middle are automatically excluded from this. There's nowhere that they can get money unless it's a personal loan from a bank or a bursary that they are awarded. Dr Linda Meyer, Director of Operations and Sector Support - Universities South Africa

These [missing middle] students are left completely out of the loop. This is the [reason for] perpetual protests that we see every year because these students have historic debt, they have bad debt and they are unable to raise registration fees and make minimum payments for entry into universities. Dr Linda Meyer, Director of Operations and Sector Support - Universities South Africa

These proliferated interventions, if it is not in a coherent system where we address a financially stable model that is underpinned by policy certainty, this problem is not going to go away. Dr Linda Meyer, Director of Operations and Sector Support - Universities South Africa

For this missing middle category, we have made inroads with corporates and with Sector Education & Training Authorities (Setas). Dr Linda Meyer, Director of Operations and Sector Support - Universities South Africa

