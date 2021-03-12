Music trio The Black Ties share their favourite playlist on CapeTalk on Sunday

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:32
City of Cape Town launches its new mobile business hub to stimulate smme sectors
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:05
Reaction from King Goodwill Zwelithini- The people and the province react. EWN KZN Reporter shares how the mood is.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:07
Fees Must Fall protest: Cape Town
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
#FeesMustFall - Why is there never progress after deals are made? Why can't we scrap historical debt?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rekgotsofetse Chikane
Today at 12:10
King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBekhuzulu has passed away at the age of 72 this after he had been in hospital for weeks.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Sihawukele Ngubane of the Royal Household Trust
Today at 12:15
King Goodwill Zwelithini dies - analysis as King of apartheid homelands
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Today at 12:15
The VBS matter is before the magistrate. There are two separate first appearances - both in connection with VBS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Registering of births
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:23
The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Anoj Singh.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:27
Patrice Motsepe to become the president of CAF
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...
Today at 12:27
WITS Students continue to protest- some members of the SRC have been suspended.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kanakana Mudzanani - Treasurer General
Today at 12:40
Researchers discover new COVID-19 variants in three South African provinces
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Prof Burtram Fielding, Director of Research at UWC
Today at 12:45
Activist takes US police to court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
BRADLEY D STEYN
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Trail guides to undertake epic SPCA Trails 4 Tails trek from Cape Point to Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Binny Ridgeway
Today at 13:35
Book Club 1 - Exclusive Books turns 70 and Cape Talkers get to celebrate by nominating worthy beneficiaries to receive 70 books
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Bricker
Today at 13:45
Book Club 2: Time of the Writer festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siphindile Hlongwa
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:13
SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co partnership and crowdfunding campaign
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - MIES (luxury body & skin care)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marlese Wallis - Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products.
Latest Local
'Missing middle' automatically excluded from Nzimande's NSFAS announcement: USAF The Higher Education Department's additional funding for the qualifying NSFAS students still leaves the 'missing middle' out in th... 12 March 2021 10:07 AM
'It was very intentional' - Wits student journo who was shot with rubber bullets Wits student journalist Nondumiso Lehutso describes how she was shot twice by an armed police officer while covering the student p... 12 March 2021 7:44 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Local
Prison visits back on under lockdown level 1 says DCS DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo talks to Zain Johnson about the implementation of the Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy. 11 March 2021 2:36 PM
Public order policing: 'Police should only use weapons as a last resort' Independent researcher in policing David Bruce says weapons should only be used on command but these standards are not applied. 11 March 2021 7:31 AM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
View all Politics
South Africa needs additional measures to root out fake PCR tests - Airlink CEO Airlink CEO Rodger Foster says fake PCR tests for Covid-19 are having a damaging effect on travel to and from South Africa. 12 March 2021 8:43 AM
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19. 11 March 2021 8:09 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
View all Business
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert Are virtual bank cards safe to use? Justmoney marketing boss Shafeeka Anthony says digital cards offer an extra layer of protectio... 10 March 2021 3:16 PM
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes. 10 March 2021 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Music trio The Black Ties share their favourite playlist on CapeTalk on Sunday

12 March 2021 10:59 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
The Black Ties

The music trio spins their favourite tracks for an hour during the weekend music show Just The Hits.

Every Sunday, a beloved Cape Town personality shares their favourite tracks from 80s and 90s for an hour during the weekend music show Just The Hits.

Chad Saaiman, Lloyd Jansen, and Keeno Lee are the three musos who make up The Black Ties.

The SAMA-award-winning trio has been performing together for 10 years both in South Africa and overseas.

The Black Ties performed recently at the wonderful CapeTalk Moonstruck 2021. Watch the video below:




12 March 2021 10:59 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
The Black Ties






Trending

'It was very intentional' - Wits student journo who was shot with rubber bullets

Local

South Africa needs additional measures to root out fake PCR tests - Airlink CEO

Business

Condolences pour in after death of 'visionary monarch' King Goodwill Zwelithini

EWN Highlights

Protesting Wits students vow to bring Joburg to a standstill

12 March 2021 11:20 AM

King Zwelithini will be remembered as a 'visionary monarch,' says Ramaphosa

12 March 2021 10:38 AM

WATCH LIVE: Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh testifies at Zondo Inquiry

12 March 2021 9:43 AM

