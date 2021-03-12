Music trio The Black Ties share their favourite playlist on CapeTalk on Sunday
Every Sunday, a beloved Cape Town personality shares their favourite tracks from 80s and 90s for an hour during the weekend music show Just The Hits.
Chad Saaiman, Lloyd Jansen, and Keeno Lee are the three musos who make up The Black Ties.
The SAMA-award-winning trio has been performing together for 10 years both in South Africa and overseas.
The Black Ties performed recently at the wonderful CapeTalk Moonstruck 2021. Watch the video below:
