Music trio The Black Ties share their favourite playlist on CapeTalk on Sunday

Today at 11:32 City of Cape Town launches its new mobile business hub to stimulate smme sectors Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 12:05 Reaction from King Goodwill Zwelithini- The people and the province react. EWN KZN Reporter shares how the mood is. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:07 Fees Must Fall protest: Cape Town The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:10 #FeesMustFall - Why is there never progress after deals are made? Why can't we scrap historical debt? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rekgotsofetse Chikane

125 125

Today at 12:10 King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBekhuzulu has passed away at the age of 72 this after he had been in hospital for weeks. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Professor Sihawukele Ngubane of the Royal Household Trust

125 125

Today at 12:15 King Goodwill Zwelithini dies - analysis as King of apartheid homelands The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

125 125

Today at 12:15 The VBS matter is before the magistrate. There are two separate first appearances - both in connection with VBS. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:23 Registering of births The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs

125 125

Today at 12:23 The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Anoj Singh. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

125 125

Today at 12:27 Patrice Motsepe to become the president of CAF The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...

125 125

Today at 12:27 WITS Students continue to protest- some members of the SRC have been suspended. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kanakana Mudzanani - Treasurer General

125 125

Today at 12:40 Researchers discover new COVID-19 variants in three South African provinces The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

Prof Burtram Fielding, Director of Research at UWC

125 125

Today at 12:45 Activist takes US police to court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

BRADLEY D STEYN

125 125

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

125 125

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Trail guides to undertake epic SPCA Trails 4 Tails trek from Cape Point to Cape Town Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Binny Ridgeway

125 125

Today at 13:35 Book Club 1 - Exclusive Books turns 70 and Cape Talkers get to celebrate by nominating worthy beneficiaries to receive 70 books Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Batya Bricker

125 125

Today at 13:45 Book Club 2: Time of the Writer festival Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Siphindile Hlongwa

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 18:13 SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co partnership and crowdfunding campaign The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125